All Leon Kennedy outfits in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is known for having excellent crossover events. The game's rich atmosphere and lore contribute heavily to the game's appeal as well. Classic horror icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger are shooting into the video game scene, garnering a dedicated fanbase thanks to their addition to the game.

One of the more recent and arguably most significant collaborations came in the summer of 2021. The Resident Evil chapter was one of the most hyped-up collaborations players have been hoping for since the game was released. The Resident Evil chapter is one of the two chapters to bring in two survivors as well.

One of the survivor characters to be brought with the chapter is Leon Kennedy. Leon is one of the most recognizable Resident Evil characters of all time, along with Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Other characters were added as skins, resulting in four characters being added to the DLC in total.

Dead by Daylight: A breakdown of Leon Kennedy's outfits

Resident Evil 2 - Leon Kennedy

An official render for Leon Kennedy in Dead by Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Starting with the original outfit Leon came with, the Resident Evil 2 uniform. This is the outfit worn by Leon on his first day in the Raccoon City Police Force. Of course, as Resident Evil fans would know, this is the day the T-Virus infects Raccoon City, which Leon and Claire Redfield bravely fight against.

As the chapter draws heavy inspiration from the second and third installments in the Resident Evil franchise, it is unsurprising that this uniform appears here. The base visuals for each of the characters introduced draw heavily from the recent remasters rather than the classic installments on the PlayStation as well.

Resident Evil 4 - Leon Kennedy

Leon Kennedy's Resident Evil 4 cosmetic set as seen in-game (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The next outfit is from Leon's most popular appearance: Resident Evil 4. With the game coming to almost every platform imaginable, it would be sad, to say the least, if this outfit was absent from the chapter. With the recent release of the game's Oculus Quest 2 port, many players have rekindled their love for this outfit.

This was the entry in the franchise that painted Leon as a real force to be reckoned with. After his service in Raccoon City, Leon received higher training before being sent to a rural village in Spain to retrieve the president's daughter after a mysterious cult abducted her. This is what he wore for this mission.

Dead by Daylight - Leon's Christmas Sweater

Leon Kennedy's Christmas sweater in Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Starting the tradition with Bill Overbeck from Left 4 Dead, certain licensed characters have received fun seasonal cosmetics in Dead by Daylight. Players can buy this cozy Christmas sweater for Leon, which sports the Raccoon Police Department's acronym and police force colors.

Resident Evil - Chris Redfield

Chris Redfield as he appears in Dead by Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The final cosmetic is the legendary Chris Redfield set. Licensed chapters like these typically include a cosmetic set for a character that completely overhauls them. In this case, Leon has been replaced by the legend himself, Chris Redfield. This cosmetic set also grants completely new voice lines for the character.

While it is much easier with Leon's cosmetic sets, it is a little harder to pin down exactly where this outfit for Chris comes from. The closest match is the outfit worn by Chris in the HD Remaster for the original Resident Evil game released on modern platforms. With this being the original, it made its way to Dead by Daylight.

