Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard, three highly renowned Resident Evil games, are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

All three games were created using Capcom's proprietary RE engine and include cutting-edge technologies such as ray tracing, high framerate, and 3D audio to enhance the award-winning experience.

All three games also have DualSense compatibility for haptic feedback and adjustable triggers for PlayStation 5 users. Players who already own RE 2, RE 3, or RE 7 biohazard on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can update for free via the PS4 to PS5 digital upgrade option or the Xbox Smart Delivery system.

Fans may enjoy these classic titles' horrific horrors and beautiful visuals on the current-gen console. Users on PCs will also be able to get a free upgrade patch.

All 3 Resident Evil games will get next-gen visuals

Both RE 7 and the remake of RE 2 received rave reviews, hailed as a return to form for the series. The remake of RE 3 was not as well-received by critics. This was partly due to the remake's modifications to the original game.

The most recent game in the series, Village, had ray-tracing and 3D audio, so these types of enhancements would make sense. RE 7: Biohazard, RE 2, RE 3, and RE Village were released by Capcom in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively, keeping a consistent slate that has seen multiple titles climb the rankings of the top Xbox horror games.

REvil 7: Biohazard

When RE 7: Biohazard was launched, it marked a new route for the RE franchise. It capitalized on the series' origins to deliver a horrific horror experience.

RE 7 biohazard marks a radical shift in the series' first-person perspective, with a photorealistic esthetic driven by Capcom's proprietary RE engine, allowing for an unparalleled degree of immersion in tense horror.

About RE 2

RE 2 has been rebuilt from the bottom up to provide a more immersive gaming experience, based on the original, genre-defining masterpiece. Using Capcom's RE Engine, this remake of RE 2 delivers a fresh perspective on the iconic survival horror franchise.

It is complete with amazingly realistic visuals, outstanding sound, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls for the original game's game modes.

About RE 3

RE 3 follows Jill Valentine, a member of the STARS, as she leaves Raccoon City and the ruthless Nemesis.

The action-packed last chapter of Raccoon City's destruction is powered by Capcom's RE engine. It boasts photorealistic visuals, updated controls with fierce combat, and a whole new take on the series' characteristic puzzle-solving.

