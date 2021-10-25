Fortnite players roast Chris Redfield over "boulder punching" scene from Resident Evil

The arrival of Resident Evil characters in Fortnite has certainly made many fans happy. Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine from the popular horror franchise are finally here to celebrate Fortnitemares 2021.

Playing as the classic Resident Evil duo has been loads of fun for players. A Reddit user couldn't ignore the opportunity to bring back the boulder meme from Resident Evil 5 as soon as Chris arrived in Fortnite.

Chris Redfield's interaction with a boulder in Resident Evil 5 is so iconic that even Fortnite used it to describe the Item Shop skin. The character's description reads, "Mansion incident survivor and boulder enthusiast."

Chris Redfield in the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Naturally, if the game itself decides to roast the Resident Evil characters, the players are likely to follow suit. The joke got even more hilarious when players realized that there is an actual boulder on the map.

Fan revives the boulder meme from Resident Evil in Fortnite

"The 'special' tension between Chris and this boulder" was the caption of a recent Reddit post where a player shared an image of Chris standing next to a boulder in Fortnite. The post made many Resident Evil fans feel nostalgic.

The image led to a roast after the Resident Evil character's iconic scene from a previous game was reimagined in Fortnite. Fans remarked that with his boulder-punching abilities, he won't need a pickaxe in the game.

Unfortunately, the majority of Fortnite's audience failed to understand the reference. Resident Evil 5 came out in 2009, about eight years before Fortnite. Therefore, most of the playerbase required an explanation to understand the meme.

What is the boulder punching joke from Resident Evil 5?

For the uninitiated, Chris Redfield punching a boulder is a classic scene from Resident Evil 5 that comes before he is heading into the boss fight. In this scene, Chris has to punch and destroy a boulder before he can proceed to fight the antagonist Albert Wesker.

The interaction between Chris and the boulder was too funny not to be made into a meme. The video of the event went viral at the time and was extremely popular in the gaming community.

