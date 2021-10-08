Fortnitemares 2021: When is Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village coming to Fortnite?

Fortnitemares 2021 is around the corner and players are highly anticipating this event for many reasons. With many themed cosmetics being unveiled every day, it's safe to assume that loopers won't be running out of spooky skins to wear.

Among the cosmetics showcased thus far, Frankenstein's Monster, Curdle Scream Leader, and the ghoulish variant of Renegade Raider created a lot of hype among fans.

Moreover, a collaboration with TBS' The Walking Dead is also on the cards. During this collaborative period, players will be able to purchase the Rick Grimes skin. Despite all the hype, fans patiently wait for one specific collaboration to materialize - Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

Will Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village be featured as a skin in Fortnite?

The answer is rather complex. A trip down memory lane is necessary to understand how and why Lady Dimitrescu is related to Fortnite.

During Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, a survey was sent out by Epic Games that sought recommendations for possible future collaborations. Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village stood out among the list of names suggested due to her popularity with gamers. Fans immediately began requesting her skin in-game.

HYPEX @HYPEX

A few collaborations, such as Rick & Morty and Guggimon, were adopted from the survey in Fortnite Season 7. The season featured an alien theme, which matched the theme of skins being introduced. Given that spooky season is here, Lady Dimitrescu being added to Fortnite Season 8 makes a lot of sense.

In a follow-up recommendation survey in July, during Fortnite Chapter 2, Lady Dimitrescu's name was mentioned again. Nonetheless, while nothing has come to fruition yet, fans remain hopeful of this possible collaboration during Fortnitemares 2021.

𝒢𝒶𝓂ℯ𝓇𝒿𝓉♡ @gamerjt1105 @ZenlightenedOne @FortniteGame Lady dimitrescu got leaked to be coming on the same survey as Cammy and now she is here so maybe her and Chris would make great hollowed skins!! @ZenlightenedOne @FortniteGame Lady dimitrescu got leaked to be coming on the same survey as Cammy and now she is here so maybe her and Chris would make great hollowed skins!!

Lady Dimitrescu is probably not going to be in Fortnite anytime soon. The process of a collaboration skin being added to the title is much more complex than picking a popular name on a survey. Given that Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village is a recent IP, it's unlikely that Capcom would allow Epic Games to profit from the character's mass appeal.

Even if Epic Games somehow adds Lady Dimitrescu as skin, she wouldn't be 9'6″ as she would dwarf every other skin, NPC, and character. She would have to be cut down to a standard size, which would destroy the uniqueness of the character and dilute the fearful persona that surrounds her.

