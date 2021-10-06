Top 5 Fortnite collaborations that need to happen this Halloween

Fortnitemares 2021 has officially begun in Fortnite Season 8 as Epic Games has started releasing spooky skins. The Item Shop is also providing Spooky Offers at the moment and the game will soon look scarier than ever.

Fortnite @FortniteGame It's alive. IT'S ALIVE!Making its way to terrorize the inhabitants of the Island, it's Universal's Frankenstein's Monster 😱Grab it now. It's alive. IT'S ALIVE!Making its way to terrorize the inhabitants of the Island, it's Universal's Frankenstein's Monster 😱Grab it now. https://t.co/nAsrip19j6

Halloween has always been a great occasion for Epic Games to collaborate with other franchisees and bring new skins. Here are some crossovers that fans around the world wish to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Best Fortnite collaborations that should take place during Halloween in 2021

1) Ghostface from Scream

The widely known Scream film series is easily one of the best horror media franchises. In all of the movies, several characters took the role of Ghostface, a creepy killer.

Ghostface in Dead by Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The Ghostface skin in Fortnite will match the Halloween theme, and players who have watched the movies will likely avoid opponents who equip it.

2) Jason from Friday the 13th

Jason Voorhees is another character who should be part of Fortnitemares 2021. Friday the 13th is full of spooky surprises, and Voorhees is still regarded as one of the most intimidating characters ever.

Jason Voorhees might arrive in Fortnitemares 2021 (Image via New Line Cinema)

Friday the 13th is also credited with having some of the most haunting music, and a Jason Voorhees skin with a similarly haunting music emote will be a great addition to Fortnitemares 2021.

3) Michael Myers from Halloween Kills

Michael Myers, the antagonist of the Halloween franchise, is among the most requested crossovers for Fortnitemares 2021.

Michael Myers might come to Fortnite (Image via Universal Pictures)

From regenerating lost tissue to incredible strength, Myers seems to have a lot of abilities that can become the components of a great reactive Fortnite skin this Halloween.

4) Pennywise from It

Both chapters of the supernatural horror film series, It, were massive hits. The main antagonist, Pennywise the Clown, has accordingly become one of the best-known spooky characters.

Pennywise from 'It' might arrive in Fortnite (Image via Warner Bros.)

Millions of people around the world are scared of clowns, and it is safe to assume that the Fortnite community has many such players. Hence, a Pennywise outfit from It could be the spookiest collaboration this season. Some players suggested that the skin should have a Red Balloon glider, which is undoubtedly a brilliant idea.

5) The Purge

The Purge movie series is popular for scaring the wits out of viewers. The characters in the first movie primarily wore masks, which induced a sense of fear as well as curiosity.

There are several characters in The Purge franchise, such as Murder Tourists and The Stranger, who should be part of Fortnitemares 2021.

Murder Tourists in 'The Purge' might arrive in Fortnite (Image via The Purge)

Having said that, players must note that Fortnitemares 2021 will be much more than just cosmetic items.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

The developers will be adding some Halloween-themed gameplay mechanics soon.

