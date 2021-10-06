Top 5 Fortnite collaborations that need to happen this Halloween

Fortnitemares 2021 has officially begun in Fortnite Season 8 as Epic Games has started releasing spooky skins. The Item Shop is also providing Spooky Offers at the moment and the game will soon look scarier than ever.
Halloween has always been a great occasion for Epic Games to collaborate with other franchisees and bring new skins. Here are some crossovers that fans around the world wish to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Best Fortnite collaborations that should take place during Halloween in 2021
1) Ghostface from Scream
The widely known Scream film series is easily one of the best horror media franchises. In all of the movies, several characters took the role of Ghostface, a creepy killer.
The Ghostface skin in Fortnite will match the Halloween theme, and players who have watched the movies will likely avoid opponents who equip it.
2) Jason from Friday the 13th
Jason Voorhees is another character who should be part of Fortnitemares 2021. Friday the 13th is full of spooky surprises, and Voorhees is still regarded as one of the most intimidating characters ever.
Friday the 13th is also credited with having some of the most haunting music, and a Jason Voorhees skin with a similarly haunting music emote will be a great addition to Fortnitemares 2021.
3) Michael Myers from Halloween Kills
Michael Myers, the antagonist of the Halloween franchise, is among the most requested crossovers for Fortnitemares 2021.
From regenerating lost tissue to incredible strength, Myers seems to have a lot of abilities that can become the components of a great reactive Fortnite skin this Halloween.
4) Pennywise from It
Both chapters of the supernatural horror film series, It, were massive hits. The main antagonist, Pennywise the Clown, has accordingly become one of the best-known spooky characters.
Millions of people around the world are scared of clowns, and it is safe to assume that the Fortnite community has many such players. Hence, a Pennywise outfit from It could be the spookiest collaboration this season. Some players suggested that the skin should have a Red Balloon glider, which is undoubtedly a brilliant idea.
5) The Purge
The Purge movie series is popular for scaring the wits out of viewers. The characters in the first movie primarily wore masks, which induced a sense of fear as well as curiosity.
There are several characters in The Purge franchise, such as Murder Tourists and The Stranger, who should be part of Fortnitemares 2021.
Having said that, players must note that Fortnitemares 2021 will be much more than just cosmetic items.
The developers will be adding some Halloween-themed gameplay mechanics soon.