Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead may soon be an in-game skin

The Halloween Celebration event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 recently kicked off and gamers are in for some amazing surprises. The developers have released an official statement regarding the same and teased some amazing cosmetics that will be featured in the game.

The Halloween Celebration event is one of the most popular events in Fortnite as gamers get the chance to own exclusive cosmetics in the game. The recent revelations from Epic indicate that Rick Grimes from the popular The Walking Dead franchise may come to the Item Shop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Rick Grimes can come to the island

Epic started the hype around the Halloween Celebration event of 2021 by releasing the short animated trailer featuring Peely, Cuddle Team Leader, and Boxer characters.

The developers have recently released an official statement regarding the Fortnite Halloween Celebration event 2021. Epic has kept the mystery intact by revealing a deck of four cards.

One of the cards was revealed by Epic and it shows the Frankenstein's Monster. The developers informed that the popular character will be featured in the first week of the Fortnite Halloween Celebrations event that commences on October 6th.

It is anticipated that each week, Epic will release the special in-game character and one of the cards will be unveiled. Since the three remaining cards are yet to be revealed, gamers have been taking turns to speculate what could be inside them.

One of the cards has an illustration of a Sherrif's hat in the center. At the background there are several melee weapons and barbed wire-like structures.

The presence of the hat and other objects have raised speculation that this might be Rick Grimes from the popular The Walking Dead franchise. Since Fortnite Halloween Celebration 2021 kicked off with the Frankenstein Monster skin, the probability of another popular cultural character arriving in the coming weeks is quite strong.

Even though all the clues indicate the arrival of Rick Grimes, it is quite difficult to confirm it without further leaks from the data miners. Epic loves to keep gamers under the shadow of mystery and it is quite impossible to state anything with certainty.

The Fortnite Halloween Celebrations kicked off recently, and it is only a matter of time before Epic starts revealing the cards one by one. Until then, gamers need to wait patiently and explore the island with a spooky touch.

