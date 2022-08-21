Resident Evil 4 remake: How Leon's character is shaping up to be more serious

Capcom's tradition of modernizing classic Resident Evil games has received positive feedback over the years. Both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 offered intense zombie horror drama, but the former's remake was more well-liked than the third.

The character interaction between players and how it is currently is, is very different from how things were in the past. The most notable instances are the most recent Resident Evil remakes. When it comes to connecting with the characters, both remakes were flawlessly handled.

When a game is remade, it goes through significant changes, however, such modifications shouldn't cause the characters to lose their appeal.

Many memorable characters have appeared in the Resident Evil franchise, but Leon stands out as the series' most adored character. His reinvention in the RE 2 remake astounded fans, and after witnessing the RE 4 teaser, fans are speculating just how much the character has evolved.

Resident Evil 4 remake's suspense and horror component might be enhanced by Leon's sincerity

The protagonist's personality and how he responds to specific circumstances are quite important in horror games. Their humorous reaction to terrifying situations and bosses reduces anxiety and encourages more action-oriented experiences rather than frightening ones.

By including brave characters, the RE series maintains its action-horror characteristics. Players are made to feel like heroes and survivors by the series' characters. The gloomy elements and frightful characters in Resident Evil 4 frightened players. However, the horror elements of the game were slowed down by Leon's comic dialogs.

Between RE 2 and RE 4, players saw Leon's character grow. When he made his debut, he was only a Raccoon City police officer, but by the time RE4 began, Leon was collaborating extensively with the US government and had been given the duty of saving the president's daughter from a Spanish village.

The best examples of Capcom's revamping its survivor horror tone are RE 7 and Village. It would be a great idea to change Leon's attitude a little bit if the developers are planning on making RE 4 a darker and more horror-focused game.

In comparison to the original game, Leon appears more serious and sophisticated in the RE 4 remake trailer. He was portrayed as being mature in the original game, but when dealing with bosses, he acted childishly.

Currently, it appears from the trailer that players may experience a much more serious Leon, which will heighten the sensation of horror in the upcoming remake. According to some rumors, the creators are reportedly making a few minor alterations to the plot, thus it's possible that the personalities of the characters may also evolve a little.

Furthermore, it appears that Leon's character model in RE 4 Remake depicts an older version of the character who has gone through a lot since the incidents of RE 2. This would blend seamlessly with the setting of this new remake.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan