Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Free Title Update 1 arriving soon, features Lucent Nargacuga and more

With Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak DLC expansion being such a huge success, it is not surprising that developer Capcom wants to keep the hype train going.

The Japanese publisher unveiled a roadmap they had planned in order to push out new updates to the latest MonHun experience. These included free content updates for players to spend more time hunting in the vibrant world of Sunbreak.

Capcom recently aired their Sunbreak Digital Event, and the good news is that the free Title Update 1 is almost upon us. It arrives on August 10, 2022, and will add a variety of new monsters, modes, quests, and areas to the game.

Ready your greatswords and insect glaives, hunters, for this is one meaty update.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's free DLC update adds exciting new monsters to battle

Sunbreak already features a new area, storylines and monsters unseen in the base Rise game. However, the upcoming Title Update further bolsters the roster with some solid additions, including fan favorites.

Here are four main additions:

1) Lucent Nargacuga

This iconic monster strikes with blinding-fast agility (Image via Capcom)

Returning from Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, this feral beast is as feisty as it looks.

Don't be entranced by its majestic blue fur because Lucent Nargacuga is a master of speed. It can even turn invisible, emerging from nothingness to strike with its barked tail.

The creature can also launch a rain of toxic spikes that can and will poison any hunter foolish enough to run into the area of effect.

2) Silver Rathalos

Try to avoid its blue fire breath (Image via Capcom)

Also known as Silver Fire Wyvern, or alternatively the Silver Sun, this is a rare variant of the ferocious and popular Rathalos.

The creature is covered in silver scales, hence its name. Watch out for its bursts of blue fire, which can also explode.

3) Seething Bazelgeuse

Beware its explosive scales (Image via Capcom)

One of the more unique types of wyverns, the Seething Bazelgeuse returns from Monster Hunter World's Iceborne DLC expansion.

Unlike many other flying beasties, this creature's scales have evolved into becoming explosive. Careless hunters will find themselves going down quickly as the battlefield around them bursts into a garden of explosions.

4) Gold Rathian

This rare monster is not to be trifled with (Image via Capcom)

The other half of the Silver Rathalos, the Gold Rathian is also known as Gold Fire Wyvern or the Golden Moon. It is deadly, utilizing its size, claws, and fire attacks to full effect.

Some of the new quests may even feature both Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos at the same time.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

