All achievements in Monster Hunter Rise and how to get them

Monster Hunter Rise is undeniably a massive game with hours of fun and engaging content for players to delve into. It features an enormous collection of monsters for them to track and hunt in its gorgeous and diverse locales.
Like previous games in the Monster Hunter series, Rise gives users full liberty on how they want to play, with a massive catalog of weapons from 14 different weapon types, a wide array of craftable armor sets, and skills to customize their hunting experience.
Monster Hunter Rise also features 50 awards and achievements for gamers to unlock for full 100% game completion and bragging rights. Although Nintendo Switch doesn't have achievements or trophies, the title has its own version of in-game achievements called "awards" displayed on individuals' Guild Cards.
Originally, Monster Hunter Rise was released with 38 unlockable awards/achievements, which increased to 50 with subsequent post-launch updates to the game. Here is a rundown of all the achievements/awards for Monster Hunter Rise and a brief description of how to unlock them.
All achievements players can unlock in Monster Hunter Rise
1) Kamura Amulet
Description: A trinket given to new hunters who have proved themselves capable.
How to unlock: Get to Hunter Rank (HR) 1.
2) Ancestral Blade
Description: A prize for vanquishing Magnamalo. This blade has led Kamura for generations.
How to unlock: Defeat Magnamalo in a village quest.
3) Apex Shortsword
Description: Granted for banishing an Apex in the Rampage. Its blade is riddled with battle scars.
How to unlock: Kill an Apex monster for the first time.
4) Tempestuous Triumph Scroll
Description: A hanging scroll from Master Hojo depicting victory over Wild Serpent Ibushi.
How to unlock: Defeat Wild Serpent Ibushi in Hub quest.
5) Calamity Conquerer Scroll
Description: Received upon defeating Ibushi and Narwa. Depicts the two serpents leading the Rampage.
How to unlock: Defeat Thunder Serpent Narwa in Hub quest.
6) Aspiring Hunter Certificate
Description: A souvenir from the Guild for completing many Low Rank quests.
How to unlock: Complete all Low Rank quests in Hub and Village.
7) Rampage Nemesis Certificate
Description: A souvenir from the Guild for completing many Rampage quests.
How to unlock: Complete 50 Rampage quests.
8) Spiritwood Necklace
Description: Awarded for completing 50 quests in the Shrine Ruins. Made from Spiritwood Branches.
How to unlock: Complete 50 quests in Shrine Ruins.
9) Frozen Lampsquid Earring
Description: Awarded for completing 50 quests on the Frost Island. A relic encased in primeval ice.
How to unlock: Complete 50 quests in Frost Islands.
10) Prismatic Chalice
Description: Awarded for completing 50 quests in Flooded Forest. Was found buried under rubble.
How to unlock: Complete 50 quests in Flooded Forest.
11) Silver Cactus Ring
Description: Awarded for completing 50 quests in Sandy Plains. A peculiar silver cactus ring.
How to unlock: Complete 50 quests in Sandy Plains.
12) Heliotrope Bracelet
Description: Awarded for completing 50 quests in Lava Caverns. Glitters a red-blue melange.
How to unlock: Complete 50 quests in Lava Caverns.
13) Wreath of Honor
Description: A wreath received from the villagers as thanks for taking on their many requests.
How to unlock: Complete most village requests.
14) Kamura Pinwheel
Description: Awarded for performing 1000 Wiredashes. Spins smoothly in the wind.
How to unlock: Perform 1000 Wiredashes.
15) Shabby Canyne Saddle
Description: Awarded for riding Canynes many times. Worn in oddplaces from countless voyages.
How to unlock: Spend 10 hours in total riding a Palamute.
16) Beat-up Construction Kit
Description: Awarded for unlocking lots of camps. Each of its nicks and grooves tells a story.
How to unlock: Unlock all sub-camps in all maps in the game.
17) Great Wirebug Plate
Description: Awarded for discovering Great Wirebug launch points. Sports a nice relevant design.
How to unlock: Put a Great Wirebug on all possible spots.
18) Hunting Helpers Plate
Description: Awarded for gathering 500 Hunting Helpers. Features a beautiful depiction of them.
How to unlock: Pick up 500 Hunting Helpers.
19) Golden Spiribug Plate
Description: Awarded for gathering 100 golden and gilden spiribugs. Shines much as they do.
How to unlock: Gather 1000 golden or gilded spiribugs.
20) Antique Bookmark
Description: Awarded for finding many old messages. Adorned with a tasteful pattern.
How to unlock: Find all relic records.
21) Deft-hand Rod
Description: Awarded for catching a lot of fish. Feels familiar in your hands. One cast, one catch!
How to unlock: Catch one of every fish in Monster Hunter Rise.
22) Well-done Grillmeister
Description: Awarded for cooking a well-done steak 30 times. Good job, and well done!
How to unlock: Cook 30 well-done steaks.
23) Copper Ecologist's Award
Description: Awarded for photographing many Hunting Helpers. Proof you've expanded your hunter horizons.
How to unlock: Photograph every Hunting Helper in Monster Hunter Rise.
24) Silver Ecologist's Award
Description: Awarded by one enthusiastic researcher for photographing many Rare Creatures.
How to unlock: Photograph all 5 Endemic Lives, one on each map of Monster Hunter Rise.
25) Gold Ecologist's Award
Description: Awarded for photographing many Endemi Lifeforms. Now you're a Guild-recognized researcher!
How to unlock: Photograph all Endemic Life.
26) Extravagant Cashbox
Description: Awarded for earning 1,000,000 Zenny. Heavy with impressively intricate goldwork.
How to unlock: Accumulate 1,000.000 Zenny.
27) Well-worn Cashbox
Description: Awarded for accumulating 100,000 kamura points. Gleams with polish despite great use.
How to unlock: Accumulate 1,000,000 Kamura points.
28) Tank mew-Letter
Description: Awarded for hiring 50 buddies. We a-purr-eciate your fur-iendly patronage!
How to unlock: Hire 50 Buddies.
29) Good Luck Charm
Description: Proof of having sent the Meowcenaries on a quest 100 times!
How to unlock: Send the meowcenaries on 100 quests.
30) Palamute Gear Tune-up Kit
Description: Awarded for collecting all Palamute Gear. Daily maintenance is what will make it last!
How to unlock: Acquire all craftable Palamute gear in Monster Hunter Rise.
31) Luxury Armor Stand
Description: Awarded for forging many valuable weapons and armor. Made from premium materials.
How to unlock: Forge at least five rarity 7 equipment.
32) Master's Black Belt
Description: Awarded for obtaining many Switch Skills, a feat of both mental and bodily discipline.
How to unlock: Obtain every Switch Skill for every Weapon.
33) Chef's Trusty Tools
Description: Awarded for helping Yomogi. You can almost hear the Tea Dealers' chanting when looking at it.
How to unlock: Unlock every type of Dango in Monster Hunter Rise.
34) Cohoot's Dresser
Description: Awarded to connoisseurs of Cohoot outfits. Perfect for storing your avian apparel.
How to unlock: Unlock all Cohoot outfits.
35) Runner's Sandals
Description: Awarded for talking to many of Kamura's citizens. Feels like walking on a carpet of clouds.
How to unlock: Talk to everyone in Kamura Village, including animals.
36) Dreadnought Destroyer Plaque
Description: Hunt 1000 large monsters.
How to unlock: Hunt 1000 Large Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise.
37) Five-in-One Plaque
Description: Awarded for hunting five monsters in 1 Expedition Tour.
How to unlock: Hunt 5 Large Monsters in a single Expedition.
38) Seasoned Jockey Plaque
Description: Awarded for riding many different monsters.
How to unlock: Wyvern Ride on all possible Large Monsters.
39) Fan of Ascendancy
Description: The mark of a hunter who has attempted some of the toughest quests around and won.
How to unlock: Beat the advanced village quest unlocked after completing all other village quests.
40) Arena Fighter Certificate
Description: A souvenir from the Guild for completing many Arena quests.
How to unlock: Completed all Arena quests.
41) From Palicoes, with Love
Description: Awarded for raising various support-type Palicoes to their maximum levels.
How to unlock: Raise one of each support-type palico to max level.
42) Colorful Armor Stand
Description: Awarded for forging lots of layered armor. Its variegated hues are simply captivating.
How to unlock: Craft five layered armor in Monster Hunter Rise.
43) Petalace Arrangement Vase
Description: Awarded for obtaining many Petalaces. It fills rooms with a delightful floral aroma.
How to unlock: Collect all the petalaces.
44) Fan of Fading Crimson
Description: A decorative fan that depicts a heroic figure confronting the ominous crimson glow.
How to unlock: Defeat the crimson glow.
45) Fan of True Ascendancy
Description: Mark of a Hunter who has bested Infernal Springs' most arduous challenges.
How to unlock: Completed the quest "Those Crowned Apex."
46) Adept Hunter Certificate
Description: A souvenir from the Guild for completing many High Rank quests.
How to unlock: Clear all High Rank Hub Quests in Monster Hunter Rise.
47) Sturdy Padlock
Description: Awarded for collecting many decorations and hanging scrolls. Remember to lock up!
How to unlock: Collect all decorations and hanging scrolls.
48) Mini Crown Plaque
Description: Awarded for registering many miniature crown-sized monsters.
How to unlock: Hunt every miniature crown-sized monster in Monster Hunter Rise.
49) Gold Crown Plaque
Description: Awarded for registering many gold crown-sized monsters.
How to unlock: Hunt every gold crown-sized monster in Monster Hunter Rise.
50) Badge of Excellence
Description: The mark of a peerless hunter, conferred only to those who have earned all other awards.
How to unlock: Complete all other awards.
This list contains all the achievements for Monster Hunter Rise's Nintendo Switch and the PC version. The recently released game expansion, Sunbreak, however, does not feature any exclusive achievements or awards for players to unlock.
It is uncertain if Capcom will add them in future updates to the game, like what the developer did with the previous game, Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion. Players can only hope that Capcom eventually adds achievements to Monster Hunter Rises's expansion, as hunting achievements are a crucial aspect of any modern video game.
Getting rewarded for a specific milestone completion in a video game is always thrilling, and for a game like Monster Hunter.