Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - All new monsters coming to the game

The highly anticipated expansion to Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, is right around the corner. Players are excited and intrigued to check out the biggest post-launch addition to the franchise's newest title. The expansion promises various new locales, quests, armor and weapon sets, and obviously, a load of new monsters.

Just like past Monster Hunter expansions, the game will feature brand new hunting and exploring zones centered around an entirely new part of the map. The expansion will also introduce players to some new characters and questlines.

But most importantly, there are a number of new monsters for players to track and hunt. Some monsters are returning from the base game with new subspecies, a few are returning from previous games, and a handful of monsters are entirely new and exclusive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Here is a rundown of all the new and returning monsters players can expect going into Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, according to Capcom's official Moster Hunter webpage:

Malzeno

Garangolm

Lunagaron

Seregios

Aurora Somnacanth

Magma Almudron

Astalos

Blood Orange Bishaten

Shogun Ceanataur

All the new monsters in Sunbreak

1) The Three Lords

Monster Hunter games have always had some form of a legendary group of monsters that are the quintessential threat to the land the game takes place in. Zora Magdaros, Nergigante, Vaal Hazak, Valstrax, Fatalis, and Xeno' Jiiva are some examples, to name a few.

Keeping with the tradition, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak also has a trio of such menacing monsters that will serve as the ultimate hunt for players. The Three Lords, as these monsters are called, are the elder dragon Malzeno, the powerful and boulder-like Garangolm, and the icy wolf-like Lunagaron. This trio of beasts is the main threat to Sunbreak's world.

Malzeno

Malzeno is an elder dragon that is covered in beautiful silver scales that, at first glance, looks like a regal creature but takes on a much more sinister appearance once it drains enough life energy from its enemies. Malzeno inflicts Bloodblight on contact, which drains the hunter's health while limiting their ability to recover.

Malzeno is an elder dragon with an elegant and regal stature and also features and is capable of inflicting Bloodblight status on hunters. (Image via Capcom)

Bloodblight is a dual-edged sword. Despite constantly draining the hunter's HP, it also allows them to recover the same while landing successful hits on the elder dragon. It's a neat concept that feels eerily similar to the rally mechanic in FromSoftware's Bloodborne.

Garangolm

Garangolm is a massive monster with a rock-like, rigid body. The monster mainly uses its fists and body to inflict damage during combat. It uses moves like body slams and close-range paw slams to stagger and deal damage to the hunters.

Garangolm also has a hidden trick up its sleeve when it gets enraged, where it gains the ability to wield both fire and water. It can inflict Fireblight using its right arm and Waterblight using its left arm. It can also use sap-like fluids that promote plant growth on its body to harden its body and enhance its attacks.

Lunagaron

This azure-colored Fanged Wyvern employs a unique form of thermoregulation that allows it to chill the air it inhales, allowing it to use the chilled breath as an offensive option against hunters.

Lunagaron is the new monster that is introduced in Sunbreak that uses ice breath to deal damage. (Image via Capcom)

According to Capcom, Lunagaron are very adaptable given their ability to travel long distances and endure substantial environmental perils. Thus, they can be found occupying a wide range of habitats.

2) Returning Monster from previous Monster Hunter games

A few new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are returning fan favorites from previous Monster Hunter games. This includes Seregios from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, Astalos from Monster Hunter Generations, and Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2.

Seregios

A returning monster from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, Seregois inflicts bleeding status on hunters. (Image via Capcom)

Returning from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, the Seregios are large flying Wyverns with sharp "Bladescales" on their bodies. The monster can launch these scales on hunters when enraged, inflicting Bleeding status, which drains the hunter's health over time. The monster also has a wide range of attacks, including claw dives, claw scratches, and bladescale shots.

Astalos

Introduced in Monster Hunter Generations, Astalos is another large flying Wyvern that uses electricity to deal damage to hunters. The monster has crest-shaped organs that allow it to store and build large amounts of electrical energy within its body.

Astalos is a returning monster from Monster Hunter Generations that uses electrical attacks to inflict damage on hunters. (Image via Capcom)

Astalos is capable of harnessing lightning into many of its attacks like wing slam, tail pierce and dive bomb. The monster is known to be very territorial, often engaging any other large monster intruding on its territory.

Shogun Ceanataur

First seen way back in Monster Hunter 2, Shogun Ceanataur is Monter Hunter Rise's first Carapaceon monster. These ruthless monsters are known to use Wyvern skulls as their shells. The monster is very weak to lightning but has a hard outer shell protecting its vulnerable parts.

Shogun Ceanataur uses its large hook-like claws that are capable of boring a hole through solid rock to attack. When enraged, the monster starts foaming at its mouth and extends its claws. Upon defeat, these monsters are known to drop precious pearls. However, their drop rates are quite low, according to Capcom.

3) New Subspecies

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak also introduces a few new subspecies of monsters from the base game. These subspecies use different elements to inflict damage on the hunters, adding a fresh spin to their regular counterparts.

Blood Orange Bishaten

Much like Bezelgeuse's scales, Blood Orange Bishaten are known to stuff their bellies with incendiary pinecones that they pelt towards the hunters to damage and stagger them.

Blood Orange Bishaten is a returning subspecies in Sunbreak capable of using exploding pinecones to inflict damage. (Image via Capcom)

The 'Blood Orange' name for these subspecies of Bishaten is because of their auburn fur. Apart from pelting exploding pine cones, these monsters are also equipped with fire breath. Thus, fire-resistant armor comes heavily recommended against these.

Aurora Somnacanth

Aurora Somnacanth is a majestic-looking subspecies in Sunbreak that has a shimmer-like appearance. (Image via Capcom)

This subspecies of the regular Somnacanth, uses icy cold breath that freezes its surroundings instead of using sleep against the hunters.

The appearance of these monsters is more menacing and majestic than their regular counterparts as the dust scattered around Aurora Somnacanth gets illuminated by the light, giving its fantastical appearance a soft shimmer.

Magma Almudron

Magma Almudron prefers to live in lava caverns and uses magma-based attacks. (Image via Capcom)

Magma Almudron, as the name suggests, prefers to live in lava-filled caverns, manipulating rocks, unlike the regular Almudrons. The monster is capable of using its magma-covered tail to strike hunters.

They also have a special heated state that is signified by their digging into the ground and emerging with a red hue. The monster is capable of doing tremendous amounts of damage in this state.

These are all the new monsters Sunbreak is going to introduce to its players. For fans, it's really exciting to see such a wide selection of beasts, both new and old, being added to the expansion pack.

Monster Hunter Rise already packs a huge variety of monsters to hunt for the players, and now with a substantially huge expansion, Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise makes for the best monster-slaying experience.

Capcom also has a special showcase planned for Monster Hunter fans in their Capcom Showcase, where they will most likely be showcasing these monsters in action in Sunbreak's new locale, Citadel. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on June 30 for both Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

It will be a real spectacle to see how these new monsters are received among long-time fans of the game and also players that are newcomers to Monster Hunter Rise.

