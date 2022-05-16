Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak reveals new wirebug movesets for Sword & Shield, Heavy Bowgun, and Switch Axe

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is only a month away from release. A few days ago, the developers announced that the latest silkbind movesets (wirebug movesets) for all weapons will be showcased from May 16, 2022.

As of now, the new movesets for Sword & Shield, Heavy Bowgun, and Switch Axe have been released on the official Twitter account of Monster Hunter. These movsets look stunning as they offer a lot more variety to the weapons, making the game feel different.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter The versatile toolkit of the Sword & Shield gets expanded with more silkbind moves and combos in #Sunbreak The versatile toolkit of the Sword & Shield gets expanded with more silkbind moves and combos in #Sunbreak! https://t.co/R40riVvrB7

The wirebug is something that has always been a point of controversy for the game. The fact that the exact same system will now be providing uniqueness is something that can help change the perception of the fans.

Everything Monster Hunter Rise fans need to know regarding the latest silkbind movesets for Sword & Shield, Heavy Bowgun and Switch Axe in Sunbreak

The new silkbind movesets in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak provide certain offensive and defensive abilities to the weapons. Even though the exact details regarding the skills are unknown, a rough estimate can be made based on the presentation.

The silkbind move of Sword & Shield uses the wirebug to add a special ointment on the sword. This special move is called the "Destroyer Oil." This ointment, in turn, helps flinch monsters easily. This will definitely benefit a lot, especially against those monsters who run around a bit too much or have habit of flying consistently.

The next weapon that has a new silkbind moveset is the Switch Axe. The silkbind moveset on this one is called the "Elemental Burst Counter". When used, players will basically compress the Switch Gauge into energy and then release a powerful Elemental Burst that can deal devastating damage to monsters.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Switch up your style with new Switch Axe moves in #Sunbreak , including a powerful new counter-attack! Switch up your style with new Switch Axe moves in #Sunbreak, including a powerful new counter-attack! https://t.co/bdulVP7hKF

Based on the video that has been published on the Twitter account of Monster Hunter Rise, if players are able to time the skill properly, then they can even topple monsters for some free DPS during a fight.

The last weapon under consideration is the Heavy Bowgun. The silkbind moveset on this one is known as the "Setting Sun." When used, there will be a circular ring in front of the players. If multi-hit ammo is fired through this ring, then upon impact the total number of hits on the monsters will be increased.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Hunker down and deliver heavy fire onto your targets with new empowering silkbind abilities for the Heavy Bowgun in #Sunbreak Hunker down and deliver heavy fire onto your targets with new empowering silkbind abilities for the Heavy Bowgun in #Sunbreak! https://t.co/BaaRwZul5L

This is a massive move as the damage output from the Heavy Bowgun will be enhanced exponentially. If players invest in them, they will be able to melt through the toughest of monsters in the game.

Edited by Saman