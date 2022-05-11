How many GBs is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s download file size?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the latest downloadable expansion for the popular Capcom series. And as with every other piece of downloadable content, players will need to make sure there is enough room on their device to download this latest DLC. This goes for users who play the game on either Nintendo Switch or PC.

Thankfully, the file size isn't extremely large when it comes to the new Sunbreak expansion. Monster Hunter Rise diehards can expect it to be a straightforward and less-space-occupying 13 GB download.

A promotional image for the Sunbreak DLC (Image via Capcom)

There is a ton of content coming with Sunbreak. This makes it all the more necessary to learn about the download file size, which is only 13 GB, just in case players need to remove some items on their device.

Players simply need to go into the PC's applications or the Nintendo Switch's memory storage. From there, they can uninstall just about anything and make the room needed for a brand new monster-hunting adventure.

A look at one of the new monsters coming with the Sunbreak expansion (Image via Capcom)

Once they've ensured the available space exceeds 13 GB, players can purchase the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion and load it onto their device; it won't become available to play until its launch date, though.

Capcom has offered a release date of 30 June 2022 for this DLC. When that date arrives, players will be able to meet new characters, hunt down new monsters, and do much more.

For those not interested in the DLC expansion, the unfortunate news is that they will still have to download the 13 GB Sunbreak update when the launch date is here.

Everyone is required to have the update downloaded regardless of whether they are paying for and playing Sunbreak or not. The good thing is that even the individuals who aren't playing the DLC will at least receive an Item Pack and Grooming Tickets.

Sunbreak will have several new monsters for players to hunt (Image via Capcom)

If players are looking to play the DLC with friends, they will need to pick the correct system to buy the expansion on. Unfortunately, there is currently no sign of crossplay coming to Monster Hunter Rise. This means that Nintendo Switch and PC players won't get to play together, so players must choose wisely which version of the game the DLC will be added to.

