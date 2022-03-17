What are the different pre-order bonuses for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first major expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, and with a release scheduled for June 30, it's time for players to decide which version of the game they would like to purchase. Apart from the Standard Edition of the game, there will also be a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition available to pre-order with amazing bonuses.

What can players get for the different pre-order bonuses for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

No matter which version of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players decide to purchase, there will be some form of rewards available. Not only can players purchase the game digitally, but the Collectors Edition will also contain physical goodies.

Pre-Ordering the Standard Edition

All players who pre-order the game from the Standard Edition and up will receive two costumes for their Palico and Palamute in-game (Image via Monster Hunter/YouTube)

When players pre-order any edition of the game from Standard, all the way up to the Collector's Edition, they will receive the special bonus of a Palico Striped Cat Costume as well as the Palamute layered armor set, Loyal Dog Costume. These sets are very cute and allow players to change their faithful companion's appearance in-game.

Pre-Ordering the Deluxe Edition

Players will be able to purchase the Deluxe Edition in order to gain more valuable rewards in-game (Image via Monster Hunter/YouTube)

When players pre-order the Deluxe Edition, they will receive seven additional rewards for their characters that can be used in-game as soon as it is released in June. The items that players will be able to claim in this way are:

"Dragonsbane" Hunter layered armor set

"C Hound" Palamute layered armor set

"F Devout" Palico layered armor set

"Take Aim" gesture set

"Fight" pose set

"Elegant Eye" face paint

"Fluffy Curls" hairstyle

In addition to these items, players will also receive the pre-order bonus from the Standard Edition. They can also choose to upgrade their game to the Deluxe Edition by purchasing the Deluxe Kit upgrade separately.

Pre-Ordering the Collector's Edition

Players can purchase the Collector's Edition of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak by going to retailers who have the game in stock (Image vis Monster Hunter/YouTube)

Players will be able to pre-order the Collector's Edition once the list of participating retailers is announced. Along with a physical copy of the Collectors Edition, they will receive the following items:

Malzeno Amiibo

Monster Icon Sticker Pack

Elgado Mark Enamel Pin

Steelbook Case

Players who purchase the Collector's Edition will also be able to claim the rewards from the Deluxe Edition and the Standard Edition.

