×
Create
Notifications

How to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is scheduled to be released on June 30 (Image via Capcom)
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is scheduled to be released on June 30 (Image via Capcom)
Jason Wright
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 17, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Feature

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is releasing on June 30, and players will be able to rejoice as the time grows nearer to the first major expansion release. Giving players new missions, monsters, and areas they can explore will be an exciting addition to the game, allowing for many more hours of gameplay.

Here is how players can pre-order the game on both the PC and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-purchase Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak to unlock these totally pawesome Buddy cosmetic outfits.😻🐶 bit.ly/MHSunbreak https://t.co/ixN685AwcD

How players can pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The official trailer, released by Nintendo on their YouTube channel on March 15, shows some footage of the new expansion as well as the official release date of June 30.

The trailer also details some of the new missions, areas, and monsters players will face during their journey. A new Master Rank has also been added to the quest difficulty, which can help players experience the challenges that they seek.

Pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on Nintendo Switch

To pre-order the game on the Nintendo Switch, players will want to begin on the home menu. From there, they can navigate to the Nintendo eShop. Players can then purchase the item for pre-order directly from the eShop.

Players will also be able to go onto the official Nintendo website to purchase the expansion. When choosing this route, players will receive a code to redeem in the eShop.

Pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on PC

Players on the PC are able to pre-order the game on the Steam store (Image via Capcom)
Players on the PC are able to pre-order the game on the Steam store (Image via Capcom)

Players can pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on PC by heading to the game's page on the Steam store. Here, players will be able to purchase the Standard as well as Deluxe Editions of the expansion. Players will be able to see what items are inside the Deluxe Edition to see if they wish to purchase it and claim the special items inside.

The player can purchase both the Standard and Deluxe Edition from either the eShop or the Steam marketplace

Players will be able to specify if the pre-order they are placing is for the Standard Version or the Deluxe Edition. These games are, of course, the same base game, with the Deluxe Edition offering players additional content, such as skins and other customization options.

Players can take their characters to new heights in the latest expansion

There will be loads of new content coming in the new expansion (Image via Capcom)
There will be loads of new content coming in the new expansion (Image via Capcom)

Players will be able to go on many more adventures and visit new areas with the latest expansion. In addition, there will be new monsters and also customization options as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers will also need to be wary of the new Master rank difficulty as they progress their characters and gain access to newer and better gear. Players can pick up this new expansion when it drops on June 30, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी