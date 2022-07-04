Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - All 16 new armor skills and what they do

Monster Hunter games are some of the best when it comes to giving players ample choice in their playstyle and combat options. The most recent game in the series, in keeping with the tradition, gives players complete liberty in picking their own preferred playstyle with 14 different weapon types that define a certain combat technique and have their own unique set of skills.

With the recent release of the Sunbreak expansion, players have got their hands on even more unique weapons that allow for some really fun and interesting playstyles. Skills in Monster Hunter Rise are not just limited to weapons, and players can also bind certain skills to their desired armor pieces to enhance their combat effectiveness during hunts.

With the Sunbreak expansion, Capcom has introduced a few new armor skills that affect combat both actively as well as passively. Here is a rundown of all the 16 new armor skills that come with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The 16 new armor skills that drastically affect combat in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

1) Bladescale Hone

The Bladescale Hone is an essential skill for any playstyle and weapon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. When equipped, this skill will recover sharpness from the user's weapon when drawn, refill the bowgun ammo, and provide a temporary boost to close-range coatings.

The Bladescale Hone skill has three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Activates 50% of the time

Level 2: Activates 75% of the time

Level 3: Activates 100% of the time

2) Blood Rite

The Blood Rite skill is really handy for players with weapons that focus on weak spot damage. The skill converts a portion of damage dealt to health when striking a monster's weak spot. The skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Activate effect

Level 2: Increase the amount of health player recovers

Level 3: Further increases the amount of health recovered

3) Bloodlust

This is a unique skill in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as it is only activated in the presence of the Frenzy virus. Players gain a variety of effects like increased damage resistance and stamina recovery, but at the expense of gradually losing health.

The Frenzy virus occurs regularly during combat in Sunbreak, making using this skill a viable option for players that are ready to trade a little bit of health for bonus effects.

4) Chain Crit

This skill in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is meant for builds focused on dealing critical damage. This skill is best paired with fast-hitting weapons that can land multiple hits in quick succession (like the Dual Blades).

This skill essentially increases attack power and elemental attack power gradually when landing hits continuously. The skill has three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Upon attack hit, temp attack +5, element +5; hit five successive times for an extra stat boost

Level 2: Upon attack hit, temp attack +5, element +5; hit five successive times for an extra stat boost

Level 3: Upon attack hit, temp attack +5, element +5; hit five successive times for an extra stat boost

5) Charge Master

This skill raises the elemental and status buildup of a charged attack when players hit a monster with a charged attack. This is an essential skill for builds that focus primarily on raw damage and amplified charged attacks.

The skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: When active, grants a slight increase to elemental damage and status buildup

Level 2: When active, grants an increase to elemental damage and status buildup

Level 3: When active, grants a large increase to elemental damage and status buildup

6) Coalescence

This is a passive skill viable for any build in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Coalescence skills temporarily enhance a player's attack after recovering from blights or abnormal status ailments.

The skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: While active, attack +12, element attack power +2, and status buildup +5

Level 2: While active, attack +15, element attack power +3, and status buildup +10

Level 3: While active, attack +18, element attack power +4, and status buildup +20

7) Dereliction

Much like Bloodlust, this skill drains players' health gradually but bolsters their attacks. Players can recover lost health by performing a Switch Skill Swap. This skill increases attack and elemental attack potency depending on the Swap Scroll used and the level of the Dereliction skill.

The skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Using Red Scroll - Increased elemental and status values. Using Blue Scroll - Increased attack and stun potency

Level 2: Bolsters attacks depending on which Swap Scroll is used

Level 3: Further bolsters attacks depending on which Swap Scroll is used

8) Foray

This skill is best used in builds that are focused around elemental affinities or blights as their primary damage dealing factors. Foray increases attack power and affinity when attacking a large monster affected by any elemental or status ailment like poison, paralysis, or any elemental blight.

This skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: While active, increases attack power+10

Level 2: While active, increases attack power + 10 and affinity +10%

Level 3: While active, increases attack power + 15 and affinity +20%

9) Furious

Furious is a very interesting new addition to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's skill loadout. This skill passively builds fury while fighting monsters when used with the Red Scroll. Switching to Blue Scroll when fury is full grants players infinite stamina for a short duration.

The skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: While active, increases affinity by 10%

Level 2: While active, increases affinity by 20%

Level 3: While active, increases affinity by 30%

10) Grinder (S)

Grider (S) grants a boost to the sharpness properties of a weapon when recovering sharpness, based on levels recovered. This is a very important skill to have for Long Sword and other close-range melee builds in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The skill comes with three levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Effect activates for 60 seconds when sharpness recovers 3 levels

Level 2: Effect activates for 60 seconds when sharpness recovers 2 levels

Level 3: Effect activates for 90 seconds when sharpness recovers 2 levels

11) Mail of Hellfire

This is one of the most unique armor skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The skill decreases defense but increases attack power in return. The exact changes to the attributes depend on the Switch Skill Swap Scroll that is being used.

12) Quick Breath

Quick Breath is a passive skill introduced in the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise that allows players to remove any status ailment when performing a Switch Skill Swap. Health is also recovered when any status is removed, making the skill the perfect choice for any build or playstyle.

Quick Breath comes with one level, and no additional benefits are provided with additional levels. The level functions as follows:

Level 1: Activate effect

13) Redirection

Redirection is a skill that allows players to reduce damage taken and damage reactions if they perform a perfectly-timed Switch Skill Swap just as the monster attacks. When active, this skill grants additional defense against physical as well as elemental attacks.

The skill comes with two levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Activate effect

Level 2: Nullifies incoming damage, and automatically performs a Swap Evade backwards. This also recovers the Wirebug Gauge

14) Spiribird's Call

This skill is quest specific in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The Spiribird's Call grants players effects from random Spiribirds at fixed intervals in certain quests. This skill features only one level with no benefits provided from further levels. The level functions as follows:

Level 1: Activates effect

15) Tune-Up

This skill is specific to Bowgun builds in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The Tune-Up skill increases the stats of custom mods that are attached to Bowguns, making them a necessary skill for users of the weapon.

The skill comes with two levels that function as follows:

Level 1: Increases stats of Silencer and Shield. If neither are equipped, Reload Speed+1

Level 2: Increases stats of Long Barrel and Power Barrel. If neither are equipped, Reload+1 and Steadiness+1

16) Wall Runner (Boost)

Last but not least, Wall-Runner (Boost) increases the Wirebug Gauge recovery while performing a wall run. Wall running is simplified in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak as players no longer need to do a Wirebug dash to initiate a wall run. They simply need to dash or jump towards a climbable surface to perform a wall run.

The Wall Runer (Boost) comes with just one level, with additional levels not providing any further benefits. The level functions as follows:

Level 1: Activate effect

