Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak: 'Crash on startup' error - How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The highly-anticipated expansion, Sunbreak, for Monster Hunter Rise has finally been released and players are excited to see which new adventures await them in the two new locales of Sunbreak, the Citadel and Jungle. While the expansion's release was fairly polished and bug-free on Nintendo Switch, the PC release, however, has created a few challenges for some players.

There have been reports of players facing constant crashes on their PCs while trying to access the DLC or even booting up the game. Monster Hunter Rise was previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch and was only recently ported over to PC and made available via Steam. The launch of Sunbreak, however, was simultaneous on both platforms.

Given the fact that the expansion is in its early release stage, some minor errors and issues are bound to be there, especially on PCs. It's obvious that Capcom themselves are not oblivious to the problems players are facing with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and therefore, a patch or hotfix might already be in the works. However, until then, there are a few things that players can try to get the game to launch without crashing.

Troubleshooting guide for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Why is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak crashing for PC players?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on PC can have several reasons for facing errors like crashes, stuttering, framerate drops, and so on, due to certain factors such as the PC not fulfilling the specified system requirements for the game, not having up-to-date graphics drivers, conflicting with rogue background tasks, outdated Windows version, antivirus or firewall blocking the game's executable, and many more.

How to fix the crashing errors in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The ideal and official way to fix Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak crashing issue is to wait for Capcom to issue a hotfix or patch that rectifies the error, but given the nature of these games, it might take more than a week for the developers to do so. In the meantime, players can try a few troubleshooting tricks to get the game to work on their PCs.

Check the System Requirements for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

It goes without saying that players on PC should always check the system requirements of a game and how it compares to their computer's specifications before they decide to spend their hard-earned money on the said video game.

Although Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak doesn't require a very demanding system to run the game at a decent resolution and framerate, it does demand a dedicated GPU with DirectX 12 capabilities to run it. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 36 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 36 GB available space

Update Windows to the latest version

Keeping the Windows operating system up-to-date is crucial for games to run without facing much trouble, as the operating system trying to update in the background can hog system resources, which can cause the game to crash or not perform as expected.

It is also necessary for players to keep Windows updated to the most recent version as the updates usually come with various improvements and additional features as well as security updates to keep the system running smoothly and securely.

To update Windows:

Press the Start Menu key and go to Windows Settings (Alternatively users can press Windows+I keys to open up the Settings menu)

Next, go to Updates & Security > click Check for updates under the Windows Update section

Any pending or new updates available will show up which users can install by clicking 'Download and install.'

It may take a while for Windows to download and then install the updates.

Once it is done, users just need to reboot their system once to fully install the updates.

Update the Graphics drivers

This is an important one, and PC gamers should always keep their GPU drivers up-to-date without fail. The newest version of the drivers usually consists of various fixes and improvements over the past versions and often also comes with GPU-related fixes for certain games.

To update the graphics drivers:

Right-click on Start Menu and go to Device Manager from the Quick Access Menu pop-up.

Click on Display adapters to expand the list.

Right-click on the dedicated graphics card from the list and select 'Update driver.'

A pop-up should follow asking for automatically or manually search for driver updates.

Select 'Search automatically for drivers.'

If there are any updates, it will automatically download and install them.

Once updated, users must make sure to reboot their system for the changes to take effect.

Alternatively, players can manually download the latest version of graphics drivers for their GPU via the official websites of their graphics card manufacturer. NVIDIA graphics card users can also use the very handy GeForce Experience application to keep their drivers up-to-date, while AMD users can directly download the updates from AMD's website.

Close unnecessary background tasks

Unnecessary background tasks and applications can consume a lot of system resources, which can negatively affect the game's performance. Many background tasks like third-party overlays, startup apps, and even unnecessary windows functions can throttle CPU and Memory and Disk usage and lead to issues like game crashing or stuttering.

It is highly recommended that players should always disable or close any unnecessary tasks or programs before attempting to boot up a game. To close unnecessary programs:

Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc keys to open the Task Manager. (Alternatively, Task Manager can also be open by Right-clicking on Taskbar and selecting 'Task Manager').

On the Task Manager, go to the processes tab and look for programs that are not needed and are consuming a lot of system resources.

Click 'End Task' to close each unnecessary task to free up the system resources.

A restart is recommended but not necessary after the process.

Reinstall all redistributables and DirectX

Monster Hunter Rise comes with native support for DirectX 12 as opposed to DirectX 11 in Monster Hunter World, and therefore, it requires the most up-to-date DirectX version installed on the system. The game also requires the most updated C++ redistributables to be installed to function properly.

Although Steam takes care of these things in the first startup of the game, players can also try and reinstall these redistributables from Microsoft's official website if they are facing issues in the game.

Disable Windows Firewall or Antivirus Programs

Disabling the security features on the system should be considered as the last resort to fix Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's crashing problem. It is always better to just wait for the official fixes to roll out before disabling the Windows firewall or any antivirus program for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to work.

However, if players need to play the game and don't want to wait for the official fix, they can temporarily disable the security features on Windows to see if it fixes the issue with the game. To do so:

Click on Start Menu, go to Settings > Update & Security

Click on 'Virus & threat protection'

From there, click 'manage settings' under Virus & threat protection settings

Turn Real-time protection off.

Try to launch the game.

Perform a clean boot

Even after disabling most resource hogging applications, there can still be some services and apps that can lead to conflicts with the game's executable, preventing it from functioning as intended. In such cases, a clean boot can help tremendously. To perform a clean boot:

Press Windows+R keys, to open the Run dialog box.

Now, type 'msconfig' and press Enter to open System Configuration.

From there, go to Services > Enable 'Hide all Microsoft services' checkbox.

Click on 'Disable all' > Click on 'Apply' and then 'OK' to save changes.

Now, go to Startup > Click on 'Open Task Manager.'

On the Task Manager go to Statup tab and disable all the services that have high startup impact.

Once done, simply reboot the system for the changes to take effect.

Verify the integrity of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's game files on Steam

There is always a chance that the downloaded game files might get corrupted or miss a few files while downloading or updating the game. With Sunbreak DLC being a rather large chunk of data that is added to the base game of Monster Hunter Rise, it is very likely that some files might go missing or corrupt during download.

In that case, players can verify the integrity of the game files on Steam. This feature essentially scans through the 'steamapps' folder to check for any missing or corrupted files for the selected game. If Steam finds anything lacking or problematic, it redownloads the files to fix the issue.

To verify the integrity of the game files in Monster Hunter Rise, players can complete the following steps:

Launch Steam > Click on 'Library.'

Right-click on Monster Hunter Rise from the list of games.

Click on 'Properties' > Go to 'Local Files.'

Click on 'Verify Integrity of Game Files.'

It will take some time while Steam checks for the missing components in the game's directory.

Once done, launch the game.

Issue with purchasing Sunbreak on Steam during gameplay and how to fix it

There have also been some reports of players experiencing issues when trying to purchase the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise during gameplay. Capcom has acknowledged the issue and assured players of a fix.

Meanwhile, players can simply restart Monster Hunter Rise on their computer to resolve this issue, according to Capcom.

The game is a fantastic expansion of the base Monster Hunter Rise experience, and it can be really heart-breaking for some players on PC to face crashing issues with the game. We hope these troubleshooting tips can help such players to launch the game and finally get to experience Sunbreak.

