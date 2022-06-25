10 biggest discounted games of Steam Summer Sale 2022 you should not miss

Steam's seasonal sales are some of the biggest events that every PC player enthusiastically waits for each year. With the ever-increasing price of video games, it becomes really difficult for the average player to grab every other title that comes out. Sales (like Steam sales) allow most players on PC to get their hands on some of the latest titles.

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 commenced on June 23 and will continue until July 7. And like every other year, it features some of the best deals that one can grab. Discounts start from 20% and go all the way up to 90% and above for some great AAA and indie titles.

We have compiled a list of 10 heavily discounted games that players should not miss out on during the Steam Summer Sale 2022. These games range from some of the newest titles that came out this year to some old titles that rarely feature any discounts.

These awesome games have heavy discounts during the Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Deathloop

Arkane Studios are the undefeated masters of creating immersive experiences that are reminiscent of early PC titles like Ultima, System Shock, and Thief. Their games usually belong to the immersive simulation genre and revel in giving players all the freedom in how they want to play.

The Dishonored series and Prey are some of the best examples of quality immersive simulation games developed by Arkane Studios. Deathloop isn't a traditional immersive sim like Arkane's previous work, but it is a great action title with a unique 'time-loop' mechanic.

Deathloop sees players take on the role of Colt, who suffers from retrograde amnesia and is stuck in a time-loop, reliving the same day over and over again. Players are tasked with breaking the loop by killing eight Visionaries in a single day, and failing to do so will reset the entire day and will require players to retry breaking the loop again.

Unlike the Dishonored games, Deathloop puts a heavier emphasis on action and shooting with less emphasis on stealth, although it does feature Arkane's signature environmental storytelling and unique supernatural powers. Deathloop makes for a fun FPS title that players can pick up during Steam sales.

Deathloop is discounted to 60% of its original price, bringing it down to $23.99 or ₹999 during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

2) Hitman 3

The Hitman titles are quite possibly one of the best games in the stealth genre. It drops players into huge sandbox levels with unique assassination targets and opportunities to live out the fantasy of a highly skilled silent assassin.

Hitman 3 is the latest and ultimate Hitman experience that developer IO Interactive has ever created. The third and final game within the World of Assassination trilogy features all the improvements from the previous two games while adding some new quality of life additions like a camera that doubles as a hacking device and improved social stealth mechanics.

Hitman 3 also allows players that own the previous two titles to play the maps of those games within Hitman 3 itself, making it the perfect Hitman collection for fans of the series. The game was recently added to Steam after being offered exclusively in the Epic Games Store for a whole year since its release.

Hitman 3 is discounted to 60% of its original price, bringing it down to $23.99 or ₹755.

3) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware's games rarely go on sale, especially on PC via Steam. Naturally, it's a real surprise for players when any of the Dark Souls or other FromSoftware games are discounted or put up for sale.

Despite the Dark Souls trilogy unfortunately not getting a discounted price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022, Sekiro (one of the developer's most unique entries in the Souls-like genre) apparently got massively discounted.

Sekiro is a very unique entry in the Souls-like genre, as it essentially ditches most of the traditional Souls-like tenets (such as the leveling system, weapon variety and, combat style diversity) and focuses on a single weapon and combat skills instead. The game also ditches the stamina system of the Souls games and instead employs a posture system that affects both the player and many enemies and bosses alike.

Sekiro is a steal at a whopping 50% discounted price of $29.99 or ₹1999 and should definitely be picked up by anyone who was enamored by Elden Ring and is looking for a challenging yet rewarding gaming experience.

4) Wolfenstein Alt History Collection

The Wolfenstein games are some of the very few remaining single-player first-person shooter games with a deeply engaging narrative. These games boast some of the best first-person shooter gameplay while delivering a very personal and heartfelt story about William Joseph Blazkowickz and his gang of Nazi Resistance members.

Wolfenstein games are the best when it comes to giving players the biggest and baddest guns ever imaginable. Some of these can even be dual-wielded and used to obliterate waves of Nazi soldiers that stand between the players and their objectives. The gunplay in these games is polished to perfection to provide the best first-person shooting experience.

The Wolfenstein Alt History Collection gives players all the Wolfenstein games from The New Order to Youngblood for a combined discounted price. The highlights of this collection are Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, both of which provide exceptional FPS gameplay while also delivering a rich narrative with very likable characters.

The Wolfenstein Alt History Collection is discounted to 81% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022, bringing it down to $18.69 or ₹878.

5) Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is quite possibly the best arena shooter and the best Doom game since 1994's Doom 2. The game has improved on practically everything that made the 2016 reboot of the series so popular, while also adding a few new mechanics to make it even more fun to play.

Doom is all about killing demons in the most brutal way possible, and Doom Eternal more than delivers on that promise of the series. The combat speed is cranked up to eleven, and players are heavily incentivized to continuously move around and switch weapons to deal the most damage.

The game is currently being offered with a massive discount of 60% of its original price, with its sale price being $15.99 or ₹719 during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

6) Resident Evil Village

2017's Resident Evil 7 Biohazard gave players a complete reimagining of the series with a first-person perspective and a visceral horror experience that truly brought the series back to its roots.

Built on Capcom's proprietary RE Engine that was able to render hauntingly beautiful and near photo-realistic environments, Resident Evil 7 quickly became one of the best horror games for fans of the genre. Resident Evil Village, which is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, expands on what made the previous title so popular, while also bringing a few new additions into the mix.

Resident Evil Village feels like the perfect mix of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 4, with a first-person perspective, more action-oriented gameplay, and combat set-pieces. Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters from the previous game, as he is yet again forced to face unimaginable horror while venturing into unknown territory to rescue his daughter, Rose.

Resident Evil Village is discounted at 50% off of its original price, at $29.99 or ₹1749 during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022.

7) It Takes Two

It Takes Two is the second indie project from developers Hazelight with backing from Electronic Arts. Much like the previous game from the studio (A Way Out), It Takes Two is an exclusively co-op game.

Although the game requires two players to play, it does not require two separate copies of the game to be purchased. This is done via the Friend's Pass, which essentially allows players to share the game with one of their friends for free. The game also features local co-op and Steam's Remote Play Together.

It Takes Two is an adventure game and 3D puzzle platformer, and it sees players completing a variety of tasks and solving unique and fun puzzles together with their friends. It also tells a very heartwarming narrative of a couple going through a rough patch in their relationship and how this affects their daughter.

It Takes Two is massively discounted at 60% of its original MSRP, bringing its price down to $15.99 or ₹879 during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

8) Batman Arkham Collection

The Batman Arkham games are the very best portrayals of the Caped Crusader's adventures in Gotham. These games are a testament to developer Rocksteady's passion for the Batman mythos, which allowed them to tell an original story spanning three solid games without deviating too much from the source material.

The Batman Arkham Collection includes the award-winning trio of Batman Arkham games: Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight. The fast-paced and crunchy combat system is easy to pick up (but hard to master), and the large assortment of high-tech gadgets makes every combat encounter a fun and engaging experience in these games.

The Batman Arkham Collection is discounted at 85% of its original price, bringing it down to $8.99 or ₹202, making it a steal deal during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

9) Devil May Cry 5

Capcom's flagship action-adventure series is back in full glory with 2019's Devil May Cry 5. The series is best known for its stylish and stellar combat mechanics and corny but fun characters, and Devil May Cry 5 delivers on both fronts with several new combat mechanics and a few new interesting characters.

Players take on the roles of Dante, Nero, and V during the game's many missions, with each character having their own unique combat style. Although the game is fairly balanced in easier difficulties to ease new players into the combat intricacies of the game, it requires players to master a number of skills and weapon combos to defeat hordes of enemies and objectively difficult bosses at higher difficulties.

The style ranking system from the previous games is back for Devil May Cry 5, with higher style ranks yielding more Red Orbs that are used to upgrade and purchase new weapon skills and other items. Devil May Cry 5 is the perfect action title for anyone looking for a single-player linear action-adventure game with an in-depth combat system and a good amount of replayability.

Devil May Cry 5 is discounted at 67% of its original price, bringing it down to $9.89 or ₹577 during the Steam Summer Sale.

10) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Mortal Kombat is among the few good AAA fighting games that offer robust competitive options for players and also feature a fully realized single-player story. Mortal Kombat 11 (the latest in the series) upholds that notion with full glory, giving players a lengthy single-player narrative adventure along with a massive roster of characters.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is the complete edition of the game. It includes two Kombat packs with additional characters and the Aftermath story expansion that continues the story of the base game to its ultimate conclusion.

The game is built on the foundation of the previous title, Mortal Kombat X, with massively improved graphical fidelity and a completely new customization system that allows players to personalize their favorite fighter with unique skins, armor, and weapon pieces.

With a stellar narrative, robust fighting mechanics, a huge roster of characters to play as, and the series’ signature fatalities and brutalities, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is the perfect fighting game to pick up during Steam sales for both casual players and hardcore fighting game fans.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is currently discounted at 75% of its original price, bringing it down to $14.99 or ₹337 during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

