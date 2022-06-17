Astalos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Apex version, elemental weaknesses, and material drop rates

Monster Hunter Rise's latest and highly anticipated expansion, Sunbreak, is right around the corner. Fans are both intrigued and excited over the many new additions Capcom has made to the core Monster Hunter Rise experience as well as the ridiculous amount of new monsters they have added to the expansion.

Sunbreak will feature a handful of new monsters in the series, like The Three Lords, which comprises of Sunbreak's flagship Malzeno, the gigantic rock-like monster Garangolm and the werewolf-like fanged Wyvern, Lunagaron.

The expansion will also be bringing back some of the monsters from the base game but altered as subspecies like the Blood Orange Bishaten, Aurora Somnacanth, and Magma Almudron.

And lastly, the Sunbreak expansion will see the return of some of the iconic old monsters from the series, back into the mainline Monster Hunter game. These include Shogun Ceanataur, Seregios, Espinas, Gore Magala, and Astalos. These are some of the most iconic monsters the series has ever produced.

We will be taking a closer look at Astalos, the returning flying Wyvern from Monster Hunter Generations, its origin, physiology, abilities, weaknesses, and a lot more.

Knowing Astalos beforehand will surely come in handy for players planning to jump into the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, as Astalos will quite possibly be one of the toughest encounters in the game.

Everything to know about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's new monster Astalos

Origin and history

Astalos is a flying Wyvern that was first introduced in Monster Hunter Generations, and also came back in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. Astalos was one of the four flagship monsters of Monster Hunter Generations, alongside Glavenus, Mizutsune, and Gammoth.

Physiology

Astalos is a Wyvern and is thus capable of flying, with a sharp dark green plating over its body with transluscent wings that resemble that of an insect. The tail of this monster amounts to more than half its entire body length, with a pair of pincers at the tip, similar to an earwig.

Astalos is very intimidating with its fierce green body and lightning imbued attacks (Image via Capcom)

Astalos has special crest-shaped organs that allow it to build up and store large amounts of electrical energy within its own body. The monster is capable of harnessing this stored electrical energy into its every attack like the tail pierce, wing slam, and dive bomb.

Astalos are very territorial. The monster is well known to often engage any other monster trying to intrude into its territory.

Abilities and Apex version

Astalos is capable of generating very large amounts of electrical energy using its own body, the monster stores this electrical energy and can release it using its horn, tail, and wings. It is capable of inflicting paralysis status on hunters with tail strikes and can also fire electrical bolts using its tail.

The wings of the monster have huge, sharp talon-like claws which it uses in its ruthless dive-bombing attacks. Astalos can also create a blade-like electric current that extends the range of its horns and also imbues them with Thunder element to damage and subsequently paralyze the hunters for a short period of time.

Astalos also has the ability to breathe electrical blasts from its mouth, which upon impact with the ground, split into two pillars and can deal massive amounts of damage upon contact.

It can also have an apex variant in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, similar to the one in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. Its Apex version is called the Boltreaver Astalos.

This version of the monster is substantially more aggressive than its regular counterpart. In Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, hunters needed a special permit to even go on a hunt for the Boltreaver Astalos.

The Boltreaver Astalos can supercharge itself, changing the color of its scales from dark green to blue. In this state, it can also generate a blade-like beam of electricity from its forehead.

Exploring Astalos' weaknesses and counters to use against it

At first, Astalos may seem completely impenetrable and invulnerable, but the monster, though quite intimidating, has a few weaknesses that players can take advantage of.

The monster, being essentially of the Thunder element, takes a good amount of damage from the Water and Ice elements. Thus, it's highly recommended that players must craft or upgrade a Water or Ice-imbued weapon before they engage Astalos.

When enraged, it covers its entire body in pulsating electricity, which makes it really difficult to land attacks without getting inflicted by Thunderblight. Its always safe for players to carry plenty of Nulberries to counteract the Thunderblight.

The weak points of the monster, where it takes in substantially high amounts of damage, are its head and wings. It is also vulnerable to damage to its back, given players can hook long enough to its back to deal damage. Like any other flying Wyvern, like the Rathalos, Astalos also has a breakable tail.

Astalos' material drop rate

In low-rank hunts, it can drop Astalos Scale, Astalos Shell, Astalos Membrane, Electroscale, Astalos Plate, Astalos Scissortail, Wyvern Tear, Astalos Wingtalon, and Astalos Crest, with drop rates being in the following order:

Astalos Scale: 40% Body Carve, 23% Shiny Drop, 38% Wounded Back

40% Body Carve, 23% Shiny Drop, 38% Wounded Back Astalos Shell: 20% Body Carve, 25% Capture, 60% Wound Back

20% Body Carve, 25% Capture, 60% Wound Back Astalos Membrane: 20% Body Carve, 30% Capture, 65% Wounded Wing

20% Body Carve, 30% Capture, 65% Wounded Wing Electroscale: 16% Body Carve, 20% Tail Carve, 14% Capture, 25% Wounded Head, 10% Wounded Wing

16% Body Carve, 20% Tail Carve, 14% Capture, 25% Wounded Head, 10% Wounded Wing Astalos Plate: 4% Body Carve, 2% Shiny Drop, 2% Capture, 3% Wounded Head, 2% Wounded Back

4% Body Carve, 2% Shiny Drop, 2% Capture, 3% Wounded Head, 2% Wounded Back Astalos Scissortail: 80% Tail Carve, 15% Capture,

80% Tail Carve, 15% Capture, Wyvern Tear: 75% Shiny Drop

75% Shiny Drop Astalos Wingtalon: 14% Capture, 25% Wounded Wing,

14% Capture, 25% Wounded Wing, Astalos Crest: 72% Wounded Head

Similarly for high-rank hunts, the dropped materials are Astalos Scale+, Astalos Shell+, Astalos Membrane+, Electroscale+, Astalos Scale, Astalos Electrogem, Astalos Scissortail, Electroscale, Wyvern Tear, Large Wyvern Tear, Astalos Plate, Astalos Wingtalon+, Astalos Membrane, Astalos Crest+, Astalos Crest, Astalos Wingtalon and Astalos Shell.

The drop rates are as follows:

Astalos Scale+: 35% Body Carve, 18% Shiny Drop, 30% Wounded Back

35% Body Carve, 18% Shiny Drop, 30% Wounded Back Astalos Scale: 8% Body Carve

8% Body Carve Astalos Shell+: 20% Body Carve, 22% Capture, 56% Wounded Back

20% Body Carve, 22% Capture, 56% Wounded Back Astalos Shell: 8% Wounded Back

8% Wounded Back Astalos Membrane+: 18% Body Carve, 28% Capture, 60% Wounded Wing

18% Body Carve, 28% Capture, 60% Wounded Wing Astalos Membrane: 8% Capture

8% Capture Electroscale+: 16% Body Carve, 20% Tail Carve, 12% Capture, 17% Wounded Head, 10% Wounded Wing

16% Body Carve, 20% Tail Carve, 12% Capture, 17% Wounded Head, 10% Wounded Wing Electroscale: 10% Tail Carve

10% Tail Carve Astalos Electrogem: 3% Body Carve, 2% Shiny Drop, 2% Capture, 3% Wounded Head, 2% Wounded Back

3% Body Carve, 2% Shiny Drop, 2% Capture, 3% Wounded Head, 2% Wounded Back Astalos Scissortail: 70% Tail Carve, 10% Capture,

70% Tail Carve, 10% Capture, Wyvern Tear: 38% Shiny Drop

38% Shiny Drop Large Wyvern Tear: 375 Shiny Drop

375 Shiny Drop Astalos Plate: 5% Shiny Drop, 4% Capture, 4% Wounded Back

5% Shiny Drop, 4% Capture, 4% Wounded Back Astalos Wingta

lon+: 14% Capture, 20% Wounded Wing

14% Capture, 20% Wounded Wing Astalos Wingtalon: 10% Wounded Wing

Astalos, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the most majestic and powerful Wyverns in the Monster Hunter series. It will be really interesting to see how the improved gameplay mechanics of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fare against one of the flagship monsters of Monster Hunter Generations.

