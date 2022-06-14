Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo — Release time, all available monster hunts, Switch Skill Swap system, and more

Video game developers and publishers Capcom held a rather big showcase some hours ago that revealed a great deal of exciting news about Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion.

Set to go live later this month, the DLC, introducing Master Rank to the title, will get a small demo version ahead of launch.

While the showcase introduced all the new monsters that players will face in the expansion, as well as the new Switch Skill Swap system, what excited franchise veterans the most were Gore Magala and the coming of the small playable version.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Whether you're a first timer or a veteran looking for a challenge, there's a hunt for everyone. Experience what #Sunbreak brings to the hunt with the free demo, coming to #NintendoSwitch and Steam!Whether you're a first timer or a veteran looking for a challenge, there's a hunt for everyone. Experience what #Sunbreak brings to the hunt with the free demo, coming to #NintendoSwitch and Steam!Whether you're a first timer or a veteran looking for a challenge, there's a hunt for everyone. https://t.co/xXlVcx7EVK

According to the game’s official Twitter handle, the expansion will drop for the Nintendo Switch eShop and Steam globally on June 14 at 7 pm PT/June 15 at 3 am BST. For the rest of the major time zones, the demo is expected to go live on June 14 at 8 pm MT, 9 pm CT, 10 pm ET, and June 15 at noon JST.

As the demo will hit both the stores, users on both the Nintendo Switch and PC will be able to enjoy the trial version before the Monter Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion officially drops later this month.

All playable content in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion

While a significant portion of the expansion will not be available with the demo, gamers will be able to enjoy a fair bit of content with the mini version. One of the biggest highlights will be the Jungle biome that comes from the second generation of the Monster Hunter games.

In the demo, hunters will be able to face off against Astalos, an eclectic Wyvern from Monster Hunter Generations.

Here are some features that players can enjoy in the Monter Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo:

They will be able to try out the new Switch Skill Swap system for each weapon in the game. Along with the new Silkbind moves, there is a lot that hunters will be able to explore about their favorite weapons. There will also be some training quests where players can try out the new Silkbind skills.

Users new to the game will be able to face off against the Great Izuchi, one of the best hunts that initiate beginners into the game.

The Tetranason quest will also be available. The hunt will be of intermediate difficulty for those who are a bit more confident about their skills.

Veterans of the game, as well as the franchise, can try out the Astalos hunt, which will be an expert difficulty quest, and expected to pose quite a challenge.

The Elder Dragon Malzeno hunt will also be made available. However, the fight will be tough and will act as a small preview of what players can expect from the upcoming expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to drop for both the Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30, 2022, and will be the most significant expansion the game has seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far