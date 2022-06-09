Humble Bundle's Capcom Summer 2022 bundle highlights - Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter World and more

It's not often that Humble Bundle features mind-blowing deals outside of their Humble Choice monthly catalog, but here we are. The Capcom Summer 2022 bundle arrived recently and showcases some of the most sought-after video games from the Japanese publisher. These range from some of the biggest AAA releases in recent memory to more niche and underrated offerings.

These include hits such as Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter: World, and Street Fighter V, three of Capcom's biggest franchises. However, there's even more to this Humble Bundle collection. Readers can check out the details below.

Capcom Summer 2022 bundle is one of the best Humble Bundle offerings thus far

Humble Bundle's Capcom Summer 2022 bundle includes Steam keys for the following games:

1) Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil DLC

Devil May Cry @DevilMayCry



bit.ly/DMC5-TGA It’s showtime! Check out the extended cut of our #TheGameAwards #DMC5 trailer for stylish new gameplay of all 3 playable characters, the all-new cameo system, playable demo news, and a little teaser at the end! It’s showtime! Check out the extended cut of our #TheGameAwards #DMC5 trailer for stylish new gameplay of all 3 playable characters, the all-new cameo system, playable demo news, and a little teaser at the end!👿 bit.ly/DMC5-TGA https://t.co/gjQKNjdr74

The latest installment in Capcom's iconic action character series is arguably the best so far. The 2019 adventure doesn't just see the return of Nero and Dante, but also introduces a mysterious character named V. The trio must take down the demon Urizen as a demonic plant takes over the city. The fast-paced combo-driven action is the most polished it has ever been, and the summons-based playstyle of V adds new variety to the satisfying combat. The Vergil playable character DLC is also included alongside the base game in this Humble package.

2) Monster Hunter: World

The first mainline Monster Hunter to officially make it to PC, 2017's World adds in plenty of improvements and accessibility options for newcomers. Players will control a Hunter tasked with exploring the New World as part of an expedition. With a vast, expansive world to explore and fearsome beasts to harvest, the core formula of traditional MonHun (Monster Hunter) is maintained here. There are hundreds of hours worth of content here, given the variety of armor and weapons that can be fashioned out of monster parts, including in co-op. A 50% discount coupon for Monster Hunter: Rise is included in this Humble Bundle collection as well.

3) Street Fighter V

The latest released entry in the legendary fighting game series is Street Fighter V. Running on Unreal Engine 4, it features a vibrant artstyle with fan favorites like Ryu, M. Bison and Chun Li, although the complete roster is admittedly weak. The game first launched in 2015 and was massively panned for a lack of content. It was updated over time, including the Champion Edition, but it is still a separate purchase. Readers must note that this is indeed the base game being offered. However, Capcom has included a 50% off coupon for the Champion Edition Upgrade Kit.

4) Devil May Cry HD Collection

Released first in 2012 for PS3 and Xbox 360, the Devil May Cry HD Collection came to PC in 2018. It includes the first three games in the legendary DMC hack & slash saga:

Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry 2

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition

The third entry (acting as a prequel to the first) is considered the best among the three, while the second one is considered the worst. The port is not flawless and has been criticized for a few bugs, including missing visual effects. The original Devil May Cry, in particular, seems to be the most problematic for Steam players. But given that it is part of Humble's latest bundle, the bare-bones ported nature should sting slightly less.

5) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

One of the most underrated JRPGs of the PS3/360 era, Dragon's Dogma is Capcom's attempt at mimicking a western RPG-style game. The player's character has their heart stolen by a red dragon, thus becoming the Arisen. As such, the protagonist must journey forth and defeat the monster with 'Pawns' in tow. The gameplay features third-person hack & slash combat in an open world, taking some inspiration from the Monster Hunter series. The Pawn system allows players to call forth helpful AI partners, including those built by others online.

6) Strider

Another underrated gem is Strider, a platform action game from Double Helix of Killer Instinct fame. The 2.5D sidescroller sees Hiryu, a blade-wielding assassin clearing levels teeming with enemies. His acrobatic maneuvers can be used to quickly dispatch foes, including bosses that grant the assassin new powers. The goal is to stop the villainous Grandmaster Meio of Kaxakh City, while using their newly acquired abilities to open up new areas.

7) DmC: Devil May Cry

The highly controversial reboot of the beloved DMC series is not remembered fondly, but it is still an interesting experience from Team Ninja. The 2013 reimagination sees players play as Dante, a Nephilim who is sucked into the demonic world of Limbo. The gameplay is similar to that of the main series, but is more simplified in some ways, with additions like the Angel and Demon modes adding nice variety to the action. The gameplay is more than servicable, but DmC is infamous for its shallow, edgy caricatures of iconic characters like Dante and Vergil.

8) Bionic Commando

2009 marked the arrival of a sequel to the cult classic NES game Bionic Commando. This successor is oddly titled the same, but features completely new gameplay as it is a third-person action adventure. As Major Nathan "Rad" Spence, players will utilize the character's bionic arm to swing around expansive levels like Spider-Man and take out baddies. In addition to the arm allowing players to sling objects, they also get a number of firearms to use, such as shotguns and rocket launchers. While it was a fun concept, the end product turned out a bit mediocre with criticism generally leaning towards generic gameplay and its forgettable plot.

It's almost too good to be true given how relatively expensive some of these games can be even on a Steam sale. Are you buying this one-in-a-lifetime deal from the Humble Store?

