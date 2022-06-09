Capcom Showcase 2022 roster allegedly leaked: Featuring Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil Re: Verse, and more

Capcom Showcase 2022 is one of many video game programs set to light up the month of June to show fans what's to come. Without E3, these events have become the go-to places for fans to get a hot glimpse of gaming in the near future. More interestingly, a fresh leak has indicated what's coming to the show when it goes live on June 13.

🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon of Dojima🐉 @HazzadorGamin Capcom Showcase Event Leaked, Take it with grain of salt as it could be fake. Capcom Showcase Event Leaked, Take it with grain of salt as it could be fake. https://t.co/OF7tJZWTvv

Over the years, Capcom has become a gigantic name in gaming. Home to several iconic IPs, the Japanese publishing house is well known for the variety and diversity it offers with its games. On June 13, fans worldwide will be able to see what the company has to show. If the leaks turn out to be true, the Capcom Showcase 2022 could become exciting.

Fresh leaks hint at possible titles that will be present at the Capcom Showcase 2022

With several titles under development, fans have been expecting an explosive lineup regarding the Capcom Showcase 2022. If the recent leak turns out to be true, fans' expectations are on point. There are some exciting names, and while some are more or less expected, others are surprising possible additions.

Street Fighter VI has been actively showcasing its characters and features, and the showcase will be the first where the gameplay will be shown in a detailed fashion. The sixth installment seems to have changed due to its art style and new game engine, and fans will be excited to see how it all adds up.

Resident Evil seems to be the most happening franchise regarding the Capcom Showcase 2022. To start things off, there will be a message about DLCs for Resident Evil: Village. But that's not all, as there will likely be a showcase of the games and how they will work in VR.

There will also be a peek into the new Resident Evil Re: Verse, which will likely be a free-to-play title. It will be interesting to see what kind of direction Capcom takes with this title. So far, the company has focussed on premium titles. As expected, Monster Rise: Sunbreak will also be making the show with a likely focus on its new story.

Both Pragmata and Exoprimal will get major showcases with a chance to reveal their release dates. Both games have been in the making for some time, and what better place to showcase the development than the upcoming event!

It should be remembered that all the pieces of information mentioned here about the Capcom Showcase 2022 haven't been officially confirmed. Therefore, users must follow all official channels to get updated official information.

