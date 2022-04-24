5 most anticipated hack & slash games set for release in 2022

Action games are loved by many. After all, who doesn't love to cause carnage, especially if it's action in style? The hack & slash genre is responsible for some of the best titles ever. These range from adrenaline-pumping to slow, methodical combat experiences.

2022 also has some solid options on consoles and PCs. These are some of the most hyped releases of the year that fans have been waiting for with bated breath.

Some are brand new installments in acclaimed AAA franchises, while others are more unique experiences from indie studios.

Check out the most hyped hack & slash games set to arrive later in 2022

5) No More Heroes 3

Set after the events of the second entry, No More Heroes 3 puts players back in the shoes of assassin Travis Touchdown, replete with his signature humor and pop culture references.

Following the events in the background, an alien prince called FU is back on Earth to cause chaos. He's brought along a few buddies, known for being some of the most feared creatures in the galaxy.

Travis and his partners Shinobu and Bad Girl must take down FU and his team to prevent their world-domination plans.

XSEED Games @XSEEDGames Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3 , coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! https://t.co/kdEJnonUd5

Fans will engage in fast-paced Beam Katana combat, outside of which Travis can engage in odd mini-games. Each of FU's cronies will also spar against Travis in uniquely designed and action-packed boss fights.

While No More Heroes 3 has been out already for Nintendo Switch since last year, the latest entry in designer Suda51's over-the-top hack & sash series is going multiplat soon.

Announced a little over a week ago by publisher XSEED Games, the game is coming to PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and PC later in 2022.

4) Trek to Yomi

After outsiders destroy his village, warrior Hiroki must bring justice to his people by punishing those responsible. This black-and-white sidescroller takes place during Japan's Edo era.

It features slower-paced melee combat, focusing on countering and attacking with quick/slow strikes. Players will explore various locales and set-pieces while facing off against soldiers and samurai.

Fans of old samurai Japanese movies and gaming experiences like Sony's Ghost of Tsushima should keep an eye out for this one. The game is under development at Flying Wild Hog.

Devolver Digital @devolverdigital Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi.



Please use it to navigate your path to purchase. Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi.Please use it to navigate your path to purchase. https://t.co/cN9f303FIZ

The same studio is responsible for the rebooted Shadow Warrior games and the upcoming Evil Dead. The beloved publisher Devolver Digital will publish this one, so quality is guaranteed.

Trek to Yomi is planned for release on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and PC in May of 2022.

3) Warhammer 40K: Darktide

After the success of the Vermintide first-person hack & slash spin-offs, the Warhammer 40K series is getting a new entry.

Called Darktide, the upcoming sci-fi game takes place after Vermintide's close-quarters melee against hordes of evil. This time, however, fans have access to dedicated guns as well.

Swedish developer Fatshark is once again handling the project. Darktide is yet again a four-player co-op experience.

Similar to the two Vermimtide offerings, players will move from area to area on a map, complete objectives, and take down hordes of enemies as one of several different characters.

It will be released on PC, XB1, and XSX|S on September 13, 2022.

2) Bayonetta 3

The long-awaited sequel to 2014's Bayonetta 2 on Wii U is nearing release. After a cryptic reveal trailer, the upcoming Platinum Games title finally got new footage six months ago. A mysterious new foe is on the rise, and everyone's favorite Umbran witch must unveil their intentions.

Bayonetta 3's gameplay looks to be expanded further over its predecessors, with Bayonetta even able to control her hellish monster summons in Kaiju-esque battles.

Outside of that, signature features like DMC-inspired weapon-driven combat are retained, and so is the time-slowing Witch Time ability. Courtesy of Nintendo funding the project again, Bayonetta 3 will exclusively be released on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

1) God of War: Ragnarok

Taking place after the acclaimed 2017 PS4 exclusive, Ragnarok takes Kratos and Atreus on a grander journey than the first. Developer Santa Monica Studios are going all out to deliver the finale in fan-favorite Kratos' Norse adventure.

Ragnarok, the winter-fueled doomsday approaches, so Kratos, the fearsome warrior and father of young Atreus, must try to prevent the end of time.

Following the gameplay changes introduced by the prequel, Ragnarok will feature new environments, expanded combat against new enemies, and a deeper narrative.

It's undoubtedly the biggest title on this list to watch out for. God of War: Ragnarok will be released for the PS4 and PS5 consoles exclusively later in 2022.

