Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak complete 2022 Roadmap - DLC, Schedule, Free Title Updates, and more

The Capcom showcase had a lot in store for Monster Hunter Rise players. Not only did the publishers announce a demo version of the Sunbreak expansion before the official launch, but they also revealed their content roadmap for 2022 and beyond.

The Sunbreak expansion will be the biggest hit for the title, and it will go live on June 30, 2022, for both the Nintendo Switch and PC. The demo will go live later today, on June 14, 2022, and players will be able to fight both Astalos and Elder Dragon Malzeno in the limited version.

When it comes to the roadmap, Capcom does seem to have a lot in store for players as Monster hunter Rise enters its next stage and introduces Master Rank to the game.

While the developers have not exactly gone over the details of some of the things that they will be adding to the game in 2022 and beyond, they have mentioned a few highlights that players can expect to drop in the game.

With all the additions, this year is looking rather exciting for Monster Hunter fans.

What to expect from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s 2022 road map

Nibel @Nibellion Sunbreak will receive free title updates as well; first one scheduled for this August #CapcomShowcase Sunbreak will receive free title updates as well; first one scheduled for this August #CapcomShowcase https://t.co/B5dMGxnDEV

The roadmap that was mentioned in the showcase divides Sunbreak’s future content into four parts, with three of them arriving for the game in 2022.

The content highlights for the future updates and schedule is as follows:

August (Free title Update 1)

Lucent Nargacuga will be the biggest highlight of the August content drop after Sunbreak goes live later this June.

A new Locale called the Forlorn Area will also be added to the game around this time.

Additional content will contain rare species of monsters, as well as special species of monsters.

Fall (Free title Update 2)

Powered-up monsters will be making their way to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the Fall content update

More monster subspecies will be added.

Rare monster species will be added.

Winter (Free title Update 3)

More Powered-up monsters

Special monster species added

The free title updates for 2023 are yet to be decided. However, Capcom will indeed have a lot in store for next year as well.

The demo version of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak goes live later today, on June 14, 2022, and players will be able to try out the new Silk Bind movesets and the Switch Skill mechanic. Both Astalos and Malzeno will be a part of the demo as well, and players will get to have a slight taste of what awaits them when Sunbreak finally arrives in the game.

