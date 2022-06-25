5 best co-op multiplayer games discounted during the Steam Summer Sale 2022

Steam Summer Sale 2022 is in full swing, with countless games from both AAA and indie studios being put up for sale at ridiculously high discounts. These seasonal sales over at Steam are more like a celebration for PC players to get their hands on some of the best and most anticipated games without burning a hole in their pockets.

With games from a multitude of genres being offered at a discount, the Steam Summer Sale has a game for everyone to pick and play, either solo or with their friends. Playing a single-player game is fun, but sharing an adventure with a friend via co-op is an even more enthralling experience.

Here are five great co-op multiplayer games that players can pick up during the Steam Summer Sale 2022 to play along with their friends.

Five great co-op experiences to try during Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) It Takes Two

Coming from the very eccentric Josef Fares and his indie development studio Hazelight, It Takes Two took the world by storm when it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, and rightfully so.

It Takes Two is a fantastic game that is specifically built to be played exclusively in co-op. The game sees players take control of a husband-and-wife duo, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage and get turned into a pair of miniature dolls.

It's a heartwarming tale of an unhappy daughter, who is greatly affected by the news of her parents getting separated. The game is essentially a hybrid between action-adventure and 3D puzzle platformers, giving players something new to play and experience in every other chapter.

Best of all, only one player needs to own the game to play it with a friend online, as they can share it with them via the game's Friend's Pass system. It takes Two is quite possibly the best co-op only game and one that players should definitely not miss out on, especially when it's down to 60% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

2) Overcooked! 2

Overcooked! 2 makes for a great party game with its four-player co-op system that sees players' tiny chef avatars running around the kitchen to prepare a bunch of meals within the time limit.

Although the premise might sound simple enough, the game is far from easy. Managing one's footing in the kitchen, making sure to use the right ingredients for the ordered meal, and having it prepared in time is easier said than done. The addition of up to four players running amok in the kitchen at the same time increases the difficulty tenfold.

However, Overcooked! 2 is undeniably the most fun players will have playing with their friends over short sessions, tackling increasingly difficult levels with complex menus. Players looking for a fun co-op game should definitely not miss out on Overcooked! 2, especially when the game is heavily discounted at 75% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

3) Portal 2

Portal 2 is one of the best co-op puzzle platforming experiences out there. The co-op campaign of Portal 2 is not an easy sailing adventure and demands critical thinking and proper execution of plans.

The co-op campaign is completely separate from the original single-player campaign of the game, with new levels and exponentially more difficult test chamber puzzles.

Although the solutions for the many different puzzles in Portal 2's co-op campaign are not easy and require precise timing and execution from both players, this makes solving them all the more rewarding. Portal 2 is currently discounted at 80% of its original price, making it a total steal during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

4) Borderlands 3

The Steam Summer Sale has a lot of first-person shooter games discounted at incredible prices, but nothing quite like the Borderlands games. It's a classic looter-shooter FPS franchise that gives players a robust co-op system. They can shoot enemies, explore the wasteland, and collect lots of guns with their friends.

Borderlands has always been about finding interesting and wacky weapons to use against equally wacky enemies, and in that regard, Borderlands 3 is quite possibly the wackiest entry in the series.

With guns that have absurd and hilarious alternate fire modes, like a shogun that shoots electrically charged shells that chain damage between enemies or a submachine gun that has mechanical legs and can fire at its own will, Borderlands 3 doesn't hold back with its creativity when it comes to weapons.

The game is best experienced with friends. Exploring the vast open-world and killing enemies together is a really fun and engaging experience. Borderlands 3 is discounted to 75% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

5) Monster Hunter Rise

The Monster Hunter games are not an easy ride, especially in the early hours for newcomers, but once players start to understand the game's systems and take part in some hunts, the game gradually grows on them. The Monster Hunter games are built to be played with friends in co-op, so that players are never alone during the game's lengthy hunting missions.

Monster Hunter Rise is the most recent title in the series. Taking notes from its predecessor Monster Hunter World, Rise is (for the most part) very welcoming to new players, with an easy-to-understand tutorial that teaches them the basics of the world and hunting mechanics.

Once players take part in a few hunts and feel comfortable with their weapon of choice, they can jump straight into co-op hunts with their friends. Online in Monster Hunter games is a little finicky with many steps that are required to connect with other players, but once players get the hang of it, the co-op gameplay of tracking and hunting monsters in these games is top tier.

Monster Hunter Rise recently got released on PC via Steam, after its initial launch on the Nintendo Switch. It is very surprising to see a relatively new title heavily discounted during the Steam Summer Sale.

Monster Hunter Rise is also getting a new expansion called Sunbreak, coming on June 30, which will add a plethora of new monsters for players to hunt and brand new locales to explore. The base game is discounted at 49% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022, making it a deal that shouldn't be missed.

