10 best video game bundles from Steam Summer Sale 2022 that are a bang for the buck

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 is live right now and has brought forward a vast number of amazing gaming deals for gamers looking to buy new titles. The offerings range from blockbuster AAA releases all the way to quirky indie games, and discounts range from a common 25-30% right up to a super-generous 90%.

Game bundles often offer a great way to get more games without having to purchase them individually. They package several games in a series or under a developer's portfolio. Bundles make things quite convenient, to say the least, and are by far the best way to save money.

Here are the 10 best game bundles to get from the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022, including the Deus Ex Collection

1) Valve Complete Pack

These games define PC gaming (Image via Valve)

The Valve Complete Pack is something every Steam gamer should own. It includes some of the best PC games ever made by none other than Steam's owner, Valve. The collection consists of 22 titles in total, including behemoths like:

Half-Life 1 and Half-Life 2, with all their DLCs and add-ons

Team Fortress 1 and Team Fortress 2

Counter Strike: Source and Condition Zero

Portal and Portal 2

Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2

Valve's more niche titles, such as Day of Defeat and Ricochet, are also on offer. Overall, it is a great starting point for new Steam members to experience the golden age of PC gaming.

2) Deus Ex Collection

Experience the underrated sci-fi epic in one go (Image via Square Enix)

The ultimate Deus Ex bundle combines all entries in the iconic cyberpunk stealth RPG (roleplaying game) franchise into one neat package. The Deus Ex Collection includes:

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Deus Ex: The Fall

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

That's a lot of hours spent sleuthing around in engaging sci-fi sandbox worlds in first person. It is also the cheapest bundle on this list that players can purchase.

3) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

2K Games and Gearbox Software first released the Handsome Collection in 2014. It is a two-game bundle that encapsulates the Borderlands saga featuring the legendary villain Handsome Jack, hence the bundle name. It consists of:

Borderands 2: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

All DLC content-and add ons for both games

Note that the Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC for Borderlands 2 is not included in this package and must be bought separately on Steam.

4) Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle

The Texas-based Arkane Studios brings their best to the Steam table with the Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle. It includes some of their absolute best works, such as :

Arx Fatalis

Dark Messiah of Might & Magic

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Prey (2017)

All these are first-person games with deep interactive systems and immersive worlds. These games contributed heavily to the legacy of the studio.

5) DOOM Franchise Bundle

Enjoy the all-time-greats that raised the bar for gaming (Image via Microsoft)

DOOM is one of the most influential video game franchises ever made, and the DOOM Franchise Bundle offers the best in the series, including every major game released thus far:

DOOM Classic Complete - consisting of Ultimate DOOM, DOOM 2, Master Levels for DOOM 2, and Final DOOM

DOOM 64

DOOM 3: BFG Edition

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal

All of these FPS titles have stood the test of time, including the retro ones, with the newer entries considered some of the best shooters in recent memory. Developer id Software is a master of the genre, after all, and this bundle is a great pickup for those who wish to experience the thrill of FPS games.

6) Metro Saga Bundle

Experience the post-apocalyptic like never before (Image via 4A Games)

4A Games' underrated Metro titles come together in the Metro Saga Bundle on Steam. It combines the remastered Metro Redux Collection with the latest installment, Metro Exodus. As such, it includes:

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition (Metro Exodus + Expansion Pass)

The series is renowned for its thick atmosphere and survival elements found in the titles. Exodus, in particular, takes a new open-world approach as players have to contend with mutated threats in vast scenic landscapes.

7) BioShock: The Collection

Another 2K bundle, the BioShock games are also highly regarded FPS titles. BioShock: The Collection includes:

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered (plus Minerva's Den DLC)

BioShock Infinite (plus Season Pass and Columbia's Finest pre-order bonus in-game items)

The narrative-driven experiences in these games take after their spiritual predecessor, System Shock, but aim for a linear, action-driven gameplay.

8) The Witcher Trilogy Bundle

These are some of the best RPG games ever made (Image via CD Projekt)

All three mainline games from CD Projekt RED's excellent RPG renditions from the Witcher saga are included in this bundle. Steam's The Witcher Trilogy has:

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - Director's Cut

The Witcher: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Gamers must that only the base game of Wild Hunt is included. They must separately purchase the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition for the complete Witcher experience.

9) Star Wars Complete Collection

The massive collection includes video game classics released throughout the years (Image via Disney)

The Star Wars Complete Collection on Steam is any Star Wars nerd's fantasy. It consists of over two dozen games in the iconic sci-fi media franchise. Some of the biggest names in the bundle are:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Ultimate SIth Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Newer entries like Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order or even the latest LEGO installment are not included, unfortunately. That said, the bundle has so much to offer that it is still enough to leave fans of the series satisfied.

10) The Best of Volition

The American studio is a rather underrated one (Image via Volition)

As the name suggests, The Best of Volition bundle comprises some of the biggest games created by Saints Row developer Volition. These titles range from linear shooters to epic open-world experiences. Some popular games included in the bundle are:

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

Saints Row 2

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

All DLCs for their respective games are also included in the Steam bundle. Offering so much in the way of content, this bundle has a very good chance of leaving the buyer overwhelmed. Will you start with the sci-fi world of Red Faction or kick back with the GTA-inspired Saints Row games?

