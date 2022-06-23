10 great games that might be on sale in Steam's upcoming Summer Sale 2022

The highly anticipated Steam Summer Sale is almost upon the gaming community. In fact, the massive sale begins today on June 23, 2022, and is expected to last all the way until July 7, 2022. For PC gamers around the world, this is the best time of the year as they prepare their wallets for a few weeks of splurging.

Given the Steam Summer Sale is one of the biggest Steam events annually, players can surely expect to see great discounts this time around as well. Interestingly, these discounts will be available on all types of games, ranging from lesser-known indies to AAA titles. Here are some of the best games to watch out for that will likely be heavily discounted for the event.

Ten games that may be featured at the Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The latest installment in Gearbox Software's FPS/RPG series Borderlands will soon be arriving on Steam. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands whisks players back to the fantasy realm of Bunkers & Badasses. Get ready for a new looter shooter adventure with new mechanics based around the familiar and iconic playstyle of Borderlands 3.

The game is expected to go live later today and will certainly coincide with the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

2) Death Stranding: Director's Cut

The recent Director's Cut update for Hideo Kojima's "strand-like" third-person adventure that was released way back in 2019 seems to have elevated the game further. Taking on the role of Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. The game had a controversial release for its "walking simulator" elements. However, it was also praised for its engaging storytelling and unique concepts.

3) Elden Ring

FromSoftware's latest epic is Elden RIng, a brand new open-world RPG made in collaboration with renowned novelist George R. R. Martin. The fantasy hack & slash features the vast, danger-filled realm of The Lands Between. The Japanese developers certainly brought their A game for this title as it is an amazing accumulation of their experience from the iconic Souls series. Challenging boss fights mixed with an interesting and secret-laden world awaits players who try this title.

4) Persona 4 Golden

With the announcement of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal coming to PC, now is a great time to revisit 2020's port of Persona 4 Golden. The PS Vita remaster of the iconic PlayStation 2 game updates the title's older visuals and adds fresh new content. Players will get to explore the serene town of Inaba and deal with a supernatural murder-mystery plot while engaging in dungeon crawling and social simulator elements. The PC port improves further on the remaster and brings the popular JRPG series to Steam gamers.

5) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Yet another FromSoftware experience, this time, players control a shinobi in ancient Japan ruled by the supernatural. As a stealth action-adventure game, there are various different areas to explore and challenging foes to fight. The skill-driven combat demands precision and practice to defeat the various bosses along the way. Can you emerge victorious against corrupt beasts and hostile warriors?

6) Prey (2017)

2017's acclaimed sci-fi first-person RPG from Arkane Studios reintroduces the immersive sim gene to a modern audience. As Morgan Yu, players find themselves aboard a space station filled with dangerous alien creatures. Staying true to the genre, Prey grants players the freedom to approach problems differently or even bypass them entirely. Stealth, makeshift platforming, hacking and straight-up combat, there is definitely something here for everyone.

7) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The latest entry in the popular Yakuza series from SEGA takes the franchise in an entirely new direction. The beat 'em up gameplay is phased out in favor of turn-based combat in this installment. Players get to control the protagonist Ichiban and his party in strategic battles against foes using many over-the-top skills and abilities. Besides that, it still retains the iconic Yakuza humor, aesthetic, and world exploration.

8) Weird West

With Weird West being the debut game from ex-Arkane members at WolfEye Studios, this action RPG combines the wild west aesthetic with the occult for a rather interesting and immersive sim showcase. There are a range of different characters to command, each with their own storyline, playstyle, and abilities. Furthermore, the game's world is highly reactive with different objects interacting with one another unique and players' choices having consequences.

9) Hollow Knight

The universally praised 2017 Metroidvania game from Team Cherry continues to be one of the best games in its genre available on Steam. As a brave bug warrior, the Knight explores the vast labyrinthine network of tunnels and chambers. Each biome features its own unique enemies, bosses, challenges, and all of them must be overcome with the Nail at hand. For those who are yet to experience the perils of Hallownest, there is a fair chance that they may be able to get their hands on this title during the Steam Summer Sale.

10) Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red found themselves nose-deep in controversy with the launch of 2020's highly anticipated sci-fi open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077. The game had a rocky development period and was plagued with technical issues at launch. However, a vast majority of these problems have been cleaned up at this point, especially on PC, so Steam users have little to worry about. The first-person journey puts players in the shoes of V, a mercenary for hire who finds themselves in a race against time after a bad heist in the megacity known as Night City.

Taking cues from games like Deus Ex, players get to employ a variety of playstyles and techniques (like hacking) to take down enemies across the narrative-rich and vast open world.

