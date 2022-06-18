"Must watch this one, even if it's long": Hideo Kojima seems to be a big fan of RRR and South Indian cinema

Hideo Kojima is considered a legendary creator when it comes to the world of video games. The Japanese developer has been associated with several iconic video game franchises. It appears that his love for content outside the realm of games is extensive, and this is evident from the recent appreciation he has shown for South Indian movies in particular.

This isn't the first time that Kojima has spoken about his passion for things outside video games, but his love for South Indian movies seems to be stemming from recent sensation RRR.

The worlds of movies and video games share several similarities, and this has only increased with the heavy use of CGI and animation in recent times. The same Unreal Engine 5 used in several video game projects has also been used in web series. This overlap might be one of the reasons why Hideo Kojima enjoys movies that employ similar techniques.

Game creator Hideo Kojima showcases his love for South Indian movies

Earlier on June 18, Hideo Kojima made a series of tweets about Bollywood movies. The first one showcased a promotional poster for the recent South Indian film RRR. Released in 2022, the film has been a massive success and tells the tale of two Indian revolutionaries.

Aside from the story, the movie is known for its special effects and CGI and has some intense scenes with meticulous animation. These range from vehicles and action scenes to violent animals. However, Kojima wasn't only admiring RRR. He also shared more information about movies that are popular in Japan.

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN 1/2

Speaking of Bollywood movies in Japan, "Baahubali" has recently become very popular. It was "Muthu" that triggered the Japanese market. Although it was edited, it created a Mahara-movie whirlwind. That's where I started, too. My favorite film is "3 Idiots". 1/2Speaking of Bollywood movies in Japan, "Baahubali" has recently become very popular. It was "Muthu" that triggered the Japanese market. Although it was edited, it created a Mahara-movie whirlwind. That's where I started, too. My favorite film is "3 Idiots". https://t.co/RDY5KvxYyr

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

I recommend it to those who haven't seen. It makes you cry hard 2/2I recommend it to those who haven't seen. It makes you cry hard 2/2I recommend it to those who haven't seen. It makes you cry hard👍

He spoke about a movie named Muthu, which established a market for Indian films in Japan. Kojima explained that although the movie was edited, it went down well with fans in the East Asian country. Kojima brought up Baahubali, which has gained popularity in his country. He also mentioned that 3 Idiots was his favorite movie. These are all the movies he encouraged his followers to watch.

It's quite interesting and uncanny as one wouldn't necessarily associate Hideo Kojima with these kinds of movies. He showed his love for the world outside video games previously when he expressed his opinions about horror story books.

Back then, Kojima claimed that a good horror story would beat stories of all other genres, and the tweet even attracted a response from Elon Musk. The developer recently hinted at an upcoming project, which has got fans all over the world excited.

