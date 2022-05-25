Elon Musk shares his character build for Elden Ring in a new tweet, showcases Moonveil Katana, Loretta's Greatbow, and more

Elon Musk has praised Elden Ring for its incredible art style and attention to detail. Musk is not averse to technical brilliance and Elden Ring is a masterpiece. Each of the different sub-areas in the game have been carefully crafted to perfection and it shows very well in the style that it is presented.

In a recent reply to Elon’s tweet, user @DadMurdos asked Musk about how his build was functioning. More specifically, how Elon Musk was rolling around. Musk has since obliged and has shared details regarding his favored build.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @DadMurdos Power mage, but decent with a sword/katana. Will post pic of my build tomorrow. @DadMurdos Power mage, but decent with a sword/katana. Will post pic of my build tomorrow.

Elon Musk is one of the richest people on the planet and is known for owning and leading some of the most advanced corporations of the modern era. He has his sight set on a number of goals for humanity, but his latest interest seems to be peaked by Elden Ring.

Elden Ring has gained a massive following. The release of the open-world Souls title has taken the industry and fans by storm. With the game being accessible to new players coming to the franchise, a lot of celebrities and big personalities have become Souls fans as well, with one being none other than Elon Musk.

A look at Elon Musk’s character build in Elden Ring

Elon Musk seems to be favoring an Intelligence caster build. His Rune level is 111 and he has totally embraced the art of min-maxing. His main catalyst seems to be Lusat’s Glintstone Staff and his secondary armaments are the infamous Moonveil and Rogier’s Rapier.

On his right hand, he seems to favor shields as the two he chose to showcase are both excellent in blocking both physical and magical damage, respectively. The spell loadout is also quite formidable as he seems to use some of the most powerful spells in the game.

The picture also gives away his location in the game, which seems to be The Mountaintops of the Giants, but this is just speculation.

Justin Bevins @elgrandgordo @elonmusk @DadMurdos It’s impressive to me that the richest and most intriguing human plays video games. How do you have free time with being as busy as you are? @elonmusk @DadMurdos It’s impressive to me that the richest and most intriguing human plays video games. How do you have free time with being as busy as you are?

Moving on to his talisman loadout, he looks to be favoring a larger health pool, stamina regeneration, stat boosts with Radagon’s Soreseal, and finally, a Sorcery damage boost with Graven-Mass talisman. His fashion choices are on point as well, with his character rocking the Radahn set with a Glintstone crown to further boost FP.

Elon Musk is seemingly fat-rolling by choice

Zoey Cakes @Zoey_Cakes @elonmusk @DadMurdos Wtf is this build? I thought this guy was supposed to be a genius? @elonmusk @DadMurdos Wtf is this build? I thought this guy was supposed to be a genius?

Elon does not have the most efficient build, mainly due to the fact that no Elden Ring player would want to be caught fat-rolling, but he seems to be enjoying his time in the game. He also assured everyone that he switches in and out of medium rolls depending on the situation.

As he mentioned before, the game is a masterpiece, and tons of fans agree with him. With a couple of Spirit Summons also in his loadout, little is known about what Spirit Ashes he actually prefers. Looking at this, fans can speculate that Elon still has quite a way to go in the game. All he needs to do now is put some extra points into Vigor and he will be set for the endgame.

