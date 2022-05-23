"Elden Ring is the most beautiful art I have ever seen": Elon Musk once again compliments the soulslike sensation

Elden Ring has been one of the biggest releases of 2022, and it's considered by many to be the best gaming experience this year will provide to gamers. Since its release in February, gamers from all walks of life have loved FromSoftware's latest soulslike game. Its admirers have even included some celebrities, and it doesn't get any bigger when Tesla boss Elon Musk repeatedly tweets about the game.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen

Earlier on May 10, Musk had tweeted about his ideal build, which he had used on his character in Elden Ring. On May 23, the tech mogul made another post appreciating the quality of FromSoftware's product. Musk tweeted:

"Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen"

The game has been loved by players worldwide, and it seems that Elon Musk is a big admirer as well. In the latest tweets about the game, he also mentioned how he has progressed so far.

Tesla boss Elon Musk once again shows his love for Elden Ring

Many had expected Elden Ring to be a hit, given how much fans had been waiting for it. The reaction has been much more extensive than what FromSoftware had anticipated, as fans have loved every aspect of the game.

Elon's love for the game has been well-publicized, as he has used memes from it on several occasions. He has also made posts about the builds he has followed with his characters in the game. On May 23, he once again appreciated the quality of the game.

In his tweet, Elon claimed that Elden Ring in its entirety is one of the best art forms he has seen. In saying so, he won't be alone, as, despite the game's overall difficulty, players have loved the setting of the game. While the game can get frustrating at times with its overall difficulty, most people believe it increases satisfaction after finally winning a hard battle.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @DadMurdos Power mage, but decent with a sword/katana. Will post pic of my build tomorrow. @DadMurdos Power mage, but decent with a sword/katana. Will post pic of my build tomorrow.

Elon also replied to a fan who asked him how he progressed in the game. In response, he spoke about playing as a "power mage" and how it's "decent" with a sword/katana. Elon also declared that he would showcase his build soon, and it will be interesting to see what the reaction to it will be.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @kangaro0_



Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank.



Move talismans around a lot.



Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important.



Summon! @historydefined Int/Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch.Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank.Move talismans around a lot.Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important.Summon! @kangaro0_ @historydefined Int/Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot.Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important.Summon!

This response comes along with what Musk had said a couple of weeks back about the build he is following in the game. He had mentioned a mage with a shield in one hand and a fast weapon in the other.

Elon had also tweeted earlier about how he was confused with Elden Ring despite enjoying it thoroughly. It appears that he has got a handle on things now as he plans to elaborate on his builds soon.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s… Holden Afart @thesnarkmark @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 🐍 twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s…

He isn't the only celebrity follower of the game, as WWE wrestler Randy Orton claimed he was a fan of the game on a previous occasion.

