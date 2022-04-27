“I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself”: WWE star Randy Orton reveals how he is slaying the game

Elden Ring has been perhaps the biggest release in video games in 2022. The game has been equally loved by players and critics alike. Its admirers not only include common folks but celebrities as well. It has now appeared that WWE superstar Randy "The Viper" Orton is a fan of the game and is using it as part of his celebration.

FromSoftware's latest addition to the soulslike genre has been a massive hit. Ever since the game was released, Elden Ring has captured everyone's interest. While some have preferred to go solo, others have taken upon the PvP part of it.

WWE superstar Randy Orton showcases his love for Elden Ring

Randy Orton has a special period in his professional career as he has completed 20 years in the WWE, and it has been an incredible journey and one that calls for celebration. Orton has picked none other than Elden Ring to be a companion on the felicitation of the special moment.

This was confirmed by the superstar, who tweeted from his official account about his activity. While traveling by road, he seems to be keeping busy with Elden Ring.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s… Mark Snark @thesnarkmark @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 🐍 twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s…

The original tweet is in response to a fan, and Orton has admitted that he was trying to check up on Elon (possibly Musk) when he saw the tweet. He mentioned that he has enjoyed the game and will be returning to tackle "demi-gods" and slay their runes. It most probably refers to the multiplayer portion of the game where players can take on each other and win runes.

Orton did mention another important thing when one fan asked him about his rank (Level). The wrestler replied that he was at 527 before signing off. Not only was it a cool mini interaction with the community, but it also showcased the quality the game has managed to generate.

Orton's appreciation comes a week after new Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk expressed his love for the game. Musk had earlier expressed that he was thoroughly enjoying the game in a tweet, although he was somewhat confused about it.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @BillyM2k & ⌨️, which is suboptimal, but ok with remapping.



Art is incredible, story is good, altho I’m still confused about what’s going on haha. Nonlinear play style & no spoon-feeding are cool. @nichegamer Played some & will continue. I use& ⌨️, which is suboptimal, but ok with remapping.Art is incredible, story is good, altho I’m still confused about what’s going on haha. Nonlinear play style & no spoon-feeding are cool. @BillyM2k @nichegamer Played some & will continue. I use 🐭 & ⌨️, which is suboptimal, but ok with remapping.Art is incredible, story is good, altho I’m still confused about what’s going on haha. Nonlinear play style & no spoon-feeding are cool.

Musk is an avid gamer. He has regularly expressed his love for Elden Ring and has used memes encouraged by it. WWE superstar Orton joins the list as he spends his time taking on the hard bosses of the game on the night of his 20-year journey.

Edited by Shaheen Banu