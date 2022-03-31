Art is incredible, story is good, altho I’m still confused about what’s going on": Elon Musk on his experience with Elden Ring

The hype around Elden Ring is yet to subside as the game continues to top the charts despite completing almost six weeks since its release. Players and critics have loved FromSoftware's latest release. The latest entry to the Soulslike genre has become the largest gaming IP since The Division in 2016. Among the game's many admirers are celebrities and renowned personalities, including Tesla's Elon Musk. It seems that Musk has been equally amazed and confused by the game.

Elden Ring focuses on exploration and combat as the latest action-RPG. The game inherits features from the previous soulslike games of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. While the game has become famous for its difficulty, there are several things to do as well. The grim setting and plenty of enemies in the backdrop provide a challenge. Like previous games, Elden Ring does very little hand-holding, which seems to have confused many, including Elon Musk.

Elden Ring has an admirer in the form of Elon Musk

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has a pretty active social media profile. He is often seen tweeting from his official Twitter handle. A couple of days earlier, Musk used a meme based on Elden Ring to respond to a tweet.

Upon being asked if he plays Elden Ring, Musk responded affirmatively. He also stated the things he loved the most about the game. It seems that he has taken a particular liking to the art of Elden Ring. Additionally, he also commented positively about the story of the game.

Despite the game's general difficulty, fans have loved the story and the art style of the game. It has even gotten a stamp of approval from the writer George R.R. Martin. Musk stated that despite using a keyboard and mouse, he has adjusted to the control system.

However, Musk stated that he is still confused about what's going on in the game. He reiterated that he is enjoying the challenge and the lack of spoon-feeding despite being confused by it.

Elden Ring also seems to be his favorite game right now, which he stated when asked about his opinions. Musk also mentioned some of the other games he has loved. He stated his achievement of finishing Halo Infinite on legendary.

Additionally, he stated that Terminator: Resistance is an underrated title, although it needs tweaks. Cyberpunk 2077 was described as brilliant by Musk, who seems to be a fan of the recent job done by CD Projekt Red. However, his opinion of Elden Ring as being brilliant but confusing seems to be a familiar anecdote of many gamers.

Edited by Mayank Shete