“Int/Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills”: Elon Musk reveals his build in Elden Ring

Elon Musk is well-known for spending a lot of time in Elden Ring’s the Lands Between. Judging by his latest tweets, it’s safe to assume that the businessman is an avid gamer. He had a blast engaging with FromSoftware’s latest RPG.

Musk is not one to shy away from publicly praising a title that has caught his attention. As seen previously with games like Overwatch and the Halo Infinite campaign, he will tweet about it if he enjoys playing something.

Elon Musk @elonmusk



Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank.



Move talismans around a lot.



Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important.



Int/Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important. Summon!

In one of his most recent posts, Musk revealed the build in Elden Ring. He focuses heavily on leveling Intelligence and Dexterity, thereby creating a character who excels in Sorcery while having a fair amount of weapon arts at his disposal.

Musk said,

“Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important. Summon!”

Musk seems to be playing around with his build a lot in the RPG and shifting his armaments around a fair bit to fit the situation's needs.

Musk dives into his build in Elden Ring

History Defined @historydefined "Tree of Life" mosaic from Hisham's Palace, built in the 8th century. CE in Jericho by the Umayyad Caliphate. "Tree of Life" mosaic from Hisham's Palace, built in the 8th century. CE in Jericho by the Umayyad Caliphate. https://t.co/1OCAtrMOvv

Musk’s Elden Ring build surfaced when the History Defined account shared an image of a Tree of Life mosaic in Hisham’s Place. It is located near Jericho in Palestine and depicts the scene of a lion attacking a deer, symbolizing war, and two gazelles eating, symbolizing peace.

Musk soon responded to this image by saying “Elden Ring” vibes, and the tweet reply went viral in a matter of minutes, garnering over 15,000 likes. After being asked in the comments what build he is going for in the RPG, Musk then proceeded to provide details about his character and the attributes that he is primarily focusing on in his current playthrough.

Musk is primarily looking for a versatile playstyle that can come in handy in any problematic situation.

While he focuses more on Intelligence and Dexterity for his primary stats, he has also mentioned that he likes to swap his armor and weapons around a lot with a “Shield in the left hand, staff in the right with rapier & claws fast switch.”

He also focuses on making many minor hits in a row to stack damage while relying on his Summons when required.

Musk is not the only celebrity talking about the sensational game on social media. Previously, WWE superstar Randy Orton talked a fair bit about his love for the game.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s… Mark Snark @thesnarkmark @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 🐍 twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s…

Orton also revealed his build and claimed to have over 527 levels, implying the colossal amount of time he spent on the RPG. He is ridiculously advanced in the game, and it’s safe to state that he does not fall under the 'casual gamer' category, at least when it comes to this RPG. Orton is probably quite close to the game’s max level cap.

