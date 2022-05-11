Elden Ring wizards can now use the Elder Wand from Harry Potter, thanks to mods

Elden Ring has rapidly become FromSoftware's highest selling game.

Its success makes it the only AAA title in recent memory to live up to its immense hype. The real reason, however, is that Elden Ring does everything that players expect from a FromSoftware game to a higher degree of scale, polish, and refinement.

One of the central features of these Souls-like RPGs is class diversity. Here, Elden Ring does not theoretically deviate from its predecessors. Melee weapons scale off of Strength and Dexterity, whereas it is Intelligence and Faith for magical ones. While Faith falls into more auxiliary incantation territory, traditional offensive wizardry is the forte for the pure Intelligence builds.

Thanks to the magic of modding, Intelligence enthusiasts can now roleplay as Harry Potter.

Where to get Elder Wand in Elden Ring?

The mod in question, hosted on Nexusmods, is simply called 'Harry Potter - Elden Wand.' Mod author externethd has also ported a number of other unique artifacts from different franchises into the world of Elden Ring, such as Kratos' Leviathan Axe from God of War and the Ekko bat from League of Legends.

The mod archive can be easily installed with ModEngine2, or with a more manual approach by hand-placing the files into the archive with the UXM tool. Here is a handy tutorial that details either method.

The author also recommends playing offline with the mod installed, as tampering with game files during online play can lead to bans.

Instead of spawning a new item into the world, all of externethd's mods replace objects already present in the base game. The Rengoku's Katana mod from the author, for example, replaces the starter Uchigatana with the Samurai class. The current mod at hand replaces the Carian Glintstone Staff.

With that being said, the mod only makes cosmetic changes. This includes the model of the staff, as well as the casting animation. The Elder Wand still retains the stats of the Carian Glintstone Staff. Nevertheless, the staff is easily viable in the endgame.

At a +25 upgrade level, it gains S scaling for INT. On top of this, the staff has a passive effect of boosting the four Carian sword sorceries by 15%. This makes it outperform better weapons, such as the Meteorite Staff, by a good margin while using the following spells:

Carian Greatsword

Carian Piercer

Carian Slicer

Adula's Moonblade

At any rate, the Elder Wand can be found in the usual resting spot of the Carian Glintstone Staff, the Carian Study hall. Although this is a mid-game area recommended for at least rune level 50, the staff can be acquired right at the beginning of Elden Ring.

After acquiring Torrent, the spectral steed in Elden Ring, players can simply skip Stormveil Castle by following the cliff next to the broken bridge. It can be found at the edge of Stormhill. Once at the Lake-facing Cliffs site, they can beeline through the eastern ridge of the Lake of Liurnia until they reach the Carian Study Hall.

From the Study Hall Entrance site of grace, the Elder Wand can be found on a corpse in the next room right before the second wooden elevator.

