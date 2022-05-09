How to obtain the Dung Eater as a Spirit Ash Summon in Elden Ring

The Spirit Ash Summon is a unique mechanic in Elden Ring that allows the Tarnished to summon a powerful ally to make challenging encounters significantly easier.

One such powerful Spirit Summon is the Dung Eater, whom many in the community find to be one of the most appalling characters in FromSoftware history. While players encounter him as an NPC in the Roundtable Hold, they will be able to obtain him as a summon much later on in the game.

Known as an infamous serial killer who would defile the corpses of his victims and steal their souls (references to Japanese Shirikodama folklore), the Dung Eater, although loathsome, is quite an interesting character in the game.

There are a lot of lore implications to his story and how his act of stealing souls disallows those who die to merge with the Grace of the Erdtree. Hence, when reborn, they are born as cursed beings, known as the Omen.

Getting him as a summon is indeed very complicated, and the Tarnished will have to follow several steps, investing time in two separate NPC questlines. Hopefully, today’s guide will look to make things simpler and help those out who are still struggling to obtain the Dung Eater as a summon in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring guide: Obtaining the Dung Eater’s Spirit Ash Summon

To be able to get the Dung Eater as a Spirit Summon in Elden Ring, the Tarnished will need to invest in the following steps:

1) Reach Ranni’s Rise and swear loyalty to the Caria Manor Empyrean

The first step that players will need to achieve is to reach Ranni’s Rise in Caria Manor Legacy Dungeon and start her questline by swearing fealty to her Empyrean. After conversing with all three of her loyal subjects, War Counselor Iji, Blaidd her faithful Shadow, and Preceptor Seluvis.

After exhausting all their dialog, the Elden Ring Tarnished will then need to make their way to Seluvis’ Rise. Upon talking to him, he will provide the player with the Seluvis’ Potion, instructing them to give it to Nepheli Loux, Sir Gideon Ofnir's adopted daughter.

Instead of giving it to her, players must keep it in their inventory as they will need it later on when it comes to the Dung Eater’s questline.

2) Starting the Dung Eater’s questline and freeing his corporeal body

The next step players must look to complete is to free the Dung Eater’s body from the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds below Leyndell.

To do this, players must first interact with him and begin his questline. The Dung Eater will be first encountered in the Roundtable Hold in a room that sits right beside the Twin Maiden husks.

The door will be locked at first, but upon progressing a bit in the narrative, it will eventually be opened, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will find the spirit of the Dung Eater sitting there.

After exhausting his dialog, players will need to find him three Seedbed Curses that can be found all over the Lands Between.

Some of their general locations are:

One can be found in Leyndell, the Royal Capital, at the top of a tower that requires an elevator to access.

Another in the abandoned recreation of the Roundtable Hold in Leyndell, inside what would be the Dung Eater's room.

Outer moat near the Capital Ramparts in Leyndell, but this will only be found once players have completed the Blackguard's Quest before this point.

One in Volcano Manor past the Stonesword Key fog door near the teleport that takes players to Rykard's arena.

In Elphael, on a balcony above the area with a series of arches just before the Putrid Avatar and the Ballista.

Near the Brace of the Haligtree in Elphael, players will need to climb down staircases to reach the room with the two Cleanrot Knights. After jumping off the railing down a level, they will need to enter the dark room directly under this railing to find one Seedbed Curse.

Even after obtaining one of these Curses, players will be able to talk to the Dung Eater, who after smelling it will provide the player with the Sewer-Goal Key, which will unlock his cellar in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

3) Defeating the Dung Eater during his invasion

After hopping down the well into the area below Leyndell (which can be accessed from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace), players will need to find the Dung Eater’s cellar, and after opening it, they will be able to set him free.

Then after returning to the Roundtable Hold, they will no longer find him in his room, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will instead find a message there from the NPC telling them where to go next.

Making their way now to the moat near the Capital Ramparts, where there is a Giant Crab swan point, players will need to walk up to the body that is tied to the chair. After getting close enough, they will be invaded by the Dung Eater himself, and after defeating him, they must make their way back to the Roundtable Hold and speak to his spirit.

4) Feeding him Seluvis’ Potion

This is where Seluvis’ Potion will come in handy, as after the Elden Ring Tarnished goes back to the Roundtable Hold to talk to the Dung Eater’s Spirit, they will now get the option to use the concoction.

Heading back to the Dung Eater’s jail cell in the sewers, players will find him tied to a chair, and upon interacting with him, they will find the option to either implant the Seedbed Curses within him or give him the potion.

Upon giving him the potion, players can move on to the final step of acquiring the Dung Eater as a Spirit Ash Summon in Elden Ring. However, they might stick around for some time after the deed and then, after about 10 minutes, kill the NPC to obtain the Omen/Dung Eater set.

Killing him will not affect the player’s quest to obtain the Dung Eater as a summon.

5) Finding Seluvis’ Secret Room

To achieve the final step, Elden Ring players will need to find Seluvis’ Secret Room which is present in the first set of ruins to the left of Ranni’s Rise. There will be patterns on the stone floor that will look very similar to the underground entrances found on other ruins throughout the Lands Between.

The entrance to it is covered by an illusory floor, striking which will reveal the hidden area leading down to Seluvis’ Room.

After making their way to the back wall, players should find a message on the right that reads, "Seluvis' puppet. Do not touch." Now, upon hitting the wall directly behind it, it will give way to another hidden room where the Elden Ring Tarnished will find the lifeless body of the Dung Eater on the ground.

After finding the body, players can then go back to Seluvis and enquire about the room. As a result, he should be able to offer all his puppets, such as the Jarwight Puppet, the Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet, and the Dung Eater Puppet.

If by any chance the Dung Eater Spirit Ash does not appear here, players can give him an Amber Starlight, and then the option to get another Puppet should appear, with the Dung Eater being one of the new additions to the inventory.

