How to obtain the Omenkiller armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has an incredible array of armor sets that players will be able to come across the more they explore the secrets of the Lands Between. While the majority of these apparel are mainly adorned by players for their cosmetic appeal, there are some sets in the game that provide a great deal of passive stats and utility, making it easier for players to deal with some of the more difficult encounters in the game.

One such armor set is the Omenkiller, which many community members are finding a lot of uses for. While the four-piece set does not exactly come with appreciable amounts of physical and magic defenses, what it does boast is amazing resistance to status effects.

Additionally, the Omensmirk Mask adds +2 to the strength attribute, allowing players to reach the threshold to wield weapons they would otherwise not be able to use because of the lack of stats, as they want to invest Runes in other attributes.

While highly sought-after, the Omenkiller armor set is a bit tricky to find, and players have been having quite a tough time coming across it in the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still struggling to obtain it in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring guide: Obtaining the Omenkiller armor set

Unfortunately, players will not be able to get the Omenkiller set early on in the Elden ring narrative. They will have to wait until they have unlocked the Altus Plateau before obtaining it.

Additionally, while the Omenkiller Robes, Long Gloves, and Boots can be found in one part of the Plateau, for the mask, players will have to make their way all the way to Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Hence, to obtain the Omenkiller set in Elden Ring, the Tarnished will first need to:

Unlock the Altus Plateau, which players can do in two primary ways. The first will be to piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and then activate the Grand Lift of Dectus that will lead them to the new region. Alternately they can also go through the dungeon to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes, and by beating the boss, Magma Wyrm Makar, they will gain access to the Plateau.

Another way would be to get abducted to Valocano Manor through the Iron Virgin, located at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. However, this method is not recommended for new players.

After reaching the Altus Plateau, the Elden Ring Tarnished must now make their way to the Perfumer's Ruins by heading west from the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace. After continuing down the slope and crossing the large marsh, they will be able to reach it. Those who entered the regions by defeating Magma Wyrm Makar can travel northwest of the Abandoned Coffin Grace point to reach the area.

In the Ruins, players will need to encounter the Omenkiller, who will be accompanied by a Perfumer and several Poison Flowers. The fight can be a rather difficult one based on the player’s build and the number of points they have put into their primary attributes. After defeating the Omenkiller, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to get their hands on the Robe, Long Gloves, and Boots of the Omenkiller set.

For the Omensmirk Mask, players will need to travel southwest from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace in Leyndell, the Royal Capital. To reach the Lower Capital Church, they will be required to go down the stairwell, turn right, and leap onto the walkway below. After crossing the footbridge, they will find a small cellar leading to a ladder that leads to where there is a high-level Omenkiller patrol. Upon killing the enemy right next to the chapel, players will be able to obtain the mask.

The Omenkiller set looks quite terrifying when adorned. With the high resistance stats that it comes with, players have been able to find a lot of uses for it in the game, especially in areas where they have to deal with a lot of Poison and Rot status effects.

