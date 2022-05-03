Elden Ring player provides a close-up view of Lesser Kindred of Rot, showcases true horrors of “grafting”

There are a lot of themes and motifs in Elden Ring, one of the most curious ones being that of grafting. The very notion of grafting or adding additional body parts to one’s own is something that FromSoftware’s title had portrayed early in the game’s narrative.

With enemies and even one of the first main bosses of the game, Godrick, the Grafted, boasting multiple limbs and appendages, there is indeed so much horror and monstrosity that players come across in the Lands Between.

In a recent Reddit post, an Elden Player who goes by the handle of theonewithcats showed just how horrific some enemies are in the game.

With a close-up view of a Lesser Kindred of Rot, he showcased what’s there in their underbelly when these enemies lay on their backs.

In the Redditor's image, fans can see tiny human hands and feet attached to their leg and underbelly. So there are no tiny shrimp legs that some in the community often mistake o to be, but rather they are arms and feet grafted in.

Lesser Kindred of Rot have human arms and feet grafted on to them in Elden Ring

The Lesser Kindred of Rot is a bipedal shrimp-like enemy that players encounter early in the game. The first encounter happened in the Selia tunnels in Caelid, where players either teleport from a chest trap in Limgrave or discover by exploring various parts of the region.

These enemies are usually armed with spears and have a very annoying long-range attack that throws a barrage of missiles, which is difficult to deal with in the game. While they look monstrous, Elden Ring lore does dictate that these enemies are rather sentient and possibly more intelligent than the Tarnished and other NPCs in the game.

When found later in the Lake of Rot, they are shown to be worshiping either Malenia or the Rot God itself, which portrays that they are smart enough to build an entire culture around their beliefs.

The Lesser Kindred does seem to fit in with other enemies in Elden Ring in terms of some of their core design principles and their role in the narrative.

Rot, decay, and descent into fanaticism have always been a core part of FromSoftware titles and Elden Ring does evoke those very same themes and motifs.

