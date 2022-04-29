“Golden one, at whom were you so angry?”: Elden Ring player translates what Chanting Winged Dames are singing

More than two months after its launch, Elden Ring players are finding more secrets in the Lands Between by the day. FromSoftware’s vast world design has lots to offer in terms of exploration, and recently, users were able to find out the true meaning of the songs behind the harpies.

Elden Ring has a lot of bat-like enemies, one of which resembles harpies very closely. Gamers will usually find them surrounded by bats singing a beautiful song in Latin.

These enemies are called the Chanting Winged Dame in the RPG and are usually annoying to deal with as they take to the air when aggroed and choose to stay there, harassing the Tarnished with long-ranged attacks.

Recently a Redditor who goes by the handle of, TheFlightlessPenguin, took it amongst themselves to translate the song from Latin into English. The translated words of their song do indeed read very beautifully and add more depth to the lore and narrative of the Lands Between.

Songs of Chanting Winged Dames add more interesting lore insight to Elden Ring

The following are the words of the song in Latin:

“O locus ille, beatus quondam nunc deminuit. Nos destinatae matribus, nunc fiunt turpes. Ploravimus lacrimavimusque, sed nemo nos consolatur. Aureum cui irascebaris?”

When translated, the Redditor points out that it carries the following meaning:

“O that land, formerly blessed now withered. We had been destined for motherhood But now have become disfigured. We wailed and wept. But no one comforts us. Golden one, at whom were you so angry?”

The words “destinatae matribus” seem to have a double meaning here, as the Dames were perhaps once destined to be brides and for motherhood, which can explain the bridal ornaments on their heads. However, they “wailed and wept” because even if they were destined, they were abandoned by Grace and became Tarnished themselves.

Their words describe that they were banished from the Lands Between by Queen Marika, and now they lament and ask the “Golden One,” the Lord of Grace, why he is so angry with them. The song is rather harrowing when its true meaning is grasped.

While the Latin version is beautiful, there is much depth and meaning in their words when their true lament is understood.

Additionally, while they might be lamenting their faith, the words ring true for the gamers as well, as they too play the role of the Elden Ring Tarnished, who Grace abandoned.

FromSoftware’s environmental storytelling is phenomenal. Along with the songs of the Chanting Wonged Dames, it shows the amount of genius behind the game’s world design.

