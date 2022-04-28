How to obtain the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring, the Greatsword that steals HP from those it touches

Greatswords have proven to be some of the most reliable weapons in SoulBorne games, and Elden Ring is no stranger to this fact. While these weapons have a much slower swing speed, the amount of stagger potential they have and the higher damage output make them some of the best strength-based weapons in the game.

Each Greatsword brings something new to the table in terms of base stats and weapon arts. However, some players have had a great time swinging around the Blasphemous Blade in the RPG.

Obtained as a trade for Remembrance of the Blasphemous from Enia at the Roundtable Hold, the Blasphemous Blade has slowly proven to be a crowd favorite for those investing points in Strength and Faith.

Its weapon art, Taker’s Flame, allows the Tarnished to raise the sword aloft and set it ablaze with blasphemous flames before bringing it down to fire off a forward blast. The flame steals the HP of those it touches, replenishing the player's own health bar.

While a highly-coveted Greatsword, the Blasphemous Blade is not something players have had an easy time acquiring. Hopefully, today’s guide will help make the search easier.

Obtaining the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, players will not be able to get their hands on the Blasphemous Blade early on in the Elden Ring narrative and will at least have to wait till they make their way to Volcano Manor in the Lands Between to be able to obtain it.

The Greatsword is intrinsically linked to the Legacy Dungeon and is only obtained after players defeat the boss of the area, Rykard, the Lord of Blasphemy, before they can acquire it.

Hence, to get their hands on the Blasphemous Blade, the Elden Ring Tarnished will first need to:

Arrive at Volcano Manor, which can primarily be done in three separate ways. The simplest one would be to help Rya, the scout for the Manor, retrieve her stolen necklace and then get an invitation from her to the Manor. The invitation can be used once players reach Altus Plateau and interact with Rya near the Grand Lift of Dectus. The second way would be to get kidnapped by the Abductor Virgin, who is present at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria Academy. The third method involves using Torrent to reach Mt. Gelmir from the Shaded Castle north of Altus and then reaching the Manor after going past a Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast field boss.

After reaching the Manor and talking to Tanith, the Elden Ring Tarnished will specifically have two ways by which they will be able to reach Rykard. The first will be to complete all three assassination missions. However, to do this, they will have to wait till the endgame as the final mission is in Mt. Gelmir, and players will have to complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital, to get there. After completing the final assassination mission, players will need to talk to Tanith, and they will automatically be transported to the final boss area.

The alternate way will be to explore the Volcano Manor Legacy Dungeon itself. After speaking with Tanith, players can take the first room on the right, where they will see a corpse. The door behind it is illusory, and by activating it and exploring further, they will reach the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, which will open up access to the rest of the dungeon. Exploring it and going past the Godskin Noble boss, they will chance upon a teleporter that will allow them to reach the final boss area.

The Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy encounter is reminiscent of Dark Souls’ Yhorm the Giant. As soon as players enter the arena, they will find the Serpent-Hunter Great Spear, which they will need to use to take the boss down. The fight can be a bit tricky at first, however, with some time, players will get used to his patterns and takedown both his phases. The second phase is a bit more problematic than the first one, as the myriad of exploding skulls can make things significantly more difficult.

After defeating Rykard and obtaining the Remembrance of the Blasphemous, the Elden Ring Tarnished will then need to make their way to the Roundtable Hold and speak to Enia near the Two Fingers. There, players will get the option to trade the Remembrance for the Blasphemous Blade and obtain it as a result.

The Blasphemous Blade scales incredibly well with Faith and Strength. Its flames heal 10% of max HP plus 150 flat HP on hit and even heals 4% of max HP plus 40 flat HP on every enemy death when held, whether or not this sword kills them. It’s quite a versatile weapon and can be especially handy in dungeons and exploring some of the more difficult parts of the Lands Between.

