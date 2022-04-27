How to obtain Taker’s Cameo in Elden Ring: The Talisman that restores HP on defeating enemies

Elden Ring allows players to be very versatile with their builds, and Talismans play a large part in allowing them to maximize the effectiveness of their chosen playstyle.

There are scores of unique Talismans to pick from in the RPG, each of them bringing something different to the table. However, when it comes to making exploration easier, and dungeon scrawling feel like a breeze, the Elden Ring community has its eyes on the Taker’s Cameo.

This Talisman allows the Tarnished to regain a bit of their HP every time they slay an enemy, thereby making it significantly easier to complete some of the more difficult dungeons in the Lands Between.

However, obtaining the Talisman in the game isn't the most straightforward process, and today's guide will help players grab it.

Obtaining the Taker’s Cameo in Elden Ring

Players will not be able to get their hands on the Taker’s Cameo early on in the Elden Ring narrative and will have to wait until they reach Volcano Manor before they can get their hands on the Talisman.

The Taker’s Cameo is intrinsically linked to the Volcano Manor side quests, and players will only be able to get it once they complete the missions.

To get their hands on the Talisman, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to:

Make their way to Volcano Manor and speak with Tanith to start the questline. There are three different ways by which players can reach the Manor in Elden Ring. The first is to help Rya, the Volcano Manor scout, when she is in Liurnia of the Lakes. After helping her and finding the stolen necklace, players will receive the invitation to the Manor. Players will meet her again in Altus Plateau, right in front of the Grand Lift of Dectus, and by accepting her request, they will then be transported to the Manor.

The second way is to get kidnapped by the Abductor Maiden at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria Academy. The other method would be to travel to the place through the North of Mt. Gelmir, from the Shaded Castle, which is at the very top of the Altus Plateau. Players will need to go mountaineering a bit to reach the manor from this location.

After reaching the Volzano manor and talking to Tanith, players will accept the assassination requests where they will have to kill three targets across the Lands Between. Players will not be able to get the three assassination requests simultaneously as they are unlocked one after the other.

The first letter in the Drawing Room will ask the Elden Ring Tarnished to hunt down Old Knight Istvan, who is an NPC that can be found in Limgrave. It will set a red marker on the map, and players will not have any trouble finding it. After defeating him, players will get the Scaled set. Talking to Tanith will net the Magma Shot spell as a reward.

The next letter will ask players to defeat Rileigh the Idle, who is present at the western edge of the Altus Plateau. The easiest way to get to him will be through the Old Altus Tunnel Site of Grace. Defeating him will grant the Cyprus Vial Talisman, and Tanith will hand over the Serpentbone Blade as a reward.

The final letter, which is a red letter, will ask players to defeat Juno Hoslow, Knight of Blood. The NPC is part of the requirement to get Diallos to move from Manor to Jarburg. His summon can be found in the Mountaintops of the Giants near the shack that is present to the southwest of Castle Sol. Defeating him will grant players his entire armor set and his Whip. Reporting back to Tanith will reward players with the Taker’s Cameo.

While getting this Talisman in Elden Ring is a lengthy process, the quality-of-life upgrade that it brings to one’s build is truly amazing and makes it worth the grind and the effort.

