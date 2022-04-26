How to get Flame, Grant Me Strength in Elden Ring

Flame, Grant Me Strength is an Elden Ring Incantation that raises physical and fire-affinity attack power.

There are loads of spells that the Tarnished can learn as they seek to travel the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord. Flame, Grant Me Strength is one of the best and easiest to find.

Players can obtain this fire-based Incantation behind Fort Gael in Elden Ring. A lifeless body sits behind the fort between two flamethrowers, hinting at what players will find before looting the corpse.

How to find the Flame, Grant Me Strength Incantation in Elden Ring

Based on the in-game description, players can understand precisely how powerful the Flame, Grant Me Strength Incantation is in Elden Ring.

The description reads:

"Superior incantation of the Fire Monks. Creates an invigorating fire within that enhances physical and fire-affinity attack power. This incantation does not burn the caster, and so it is considered forbidden by the guardians of the Flame."

It requires 15 Faith to be used and gives a 20% increase to physical and fire attack power in PvE. In PvP scenarios, that increase is taken down slightly but still provides a solid 15% boost.

Flame, Grant Me Strength lasts 30 seconds, giving users an incredible time to deal extra damage. For physical beasts and flame-based spellcasters, here is how to find the Incantation:

Travel to the Caelid region and find Fort Gael

Fort Gael is to the west of the region, close to the border of Limgrave

Surrounding points of interest are the Gaol Cave and Caelid Waypoint Ruins

Turn left just before reaching Fort Gael to move around the fort

Pass the archer and take a right to find a pile of burning corpses

Near these corpses is a pair of fire turrets or flamethrowers

Loot the body between those flamethrowers

Players will receive Flame, Grant Me Strength

The path to Fort Gael is heavily guarded from the northern Site of Grace. Elden Ring players can opt to fight their way to the location or speed their on Torrent, as riding the horse makes most enemies easily avoidable.

Be prepared to fight some flaming corpses upon arrival. They will rise out of the pile and attack players regardless of how they get to Fort Gael. However, it isn't too difficult to quickly grab the Incantation and run.

