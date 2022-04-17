How to obtain the Red-Feathered Branchsword Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring Talismans offer a variety of effects that helps the Tarnished play around with some build varieties to help them have a easier time in exploring the secrets of the Lands Between.

While most of the Talismans in the game are used primarily as additional supportive skills, there is one that is tailor-made for Soulsborne veterans and speedrunners who wish to go for a more high-risk and high-reward sort of a playstyle.

The Talisman is called the Red-Feathered Branchsword, and it increases the player's attacking power by 20% when their HP is below 20%. However, the item is a bit difficult to come across in Elden Ring, hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those are who are still struggling with it.

The Red-Feathered Branchsword Talisman in Elden Ring and how to obtain it

The Red-Feathered Branchsword Talisman Talisman is highly sought-after by Soulsborne veterans, and can even come in handy for new players when they are right about to give a final blow to a tough boss. It does so by increasing attacking power when players have low HP.

What’s even better about this item is that it allows magic users to scale off of it as well. Hence, an Elden Ring Spellcaster can get a cumulative 44% boost to their damage numbers if they have this Talisman equipped with Magic Scorpion Charm, Graven-Mass Talisman, and Graven-School Talisman.

However, the Talisman is not something that can be acquired easily early on in the game. The Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to take down a difficult field boss to be able to get their hands on it.

The Talisman is a drop from the Deathbird Field Boss in Liurnia of the Lakes, which is a rather difficult fight. It’s advised that players don’t look to tackle it if they have just started the game and are yet to invest a significant amount of Runes in leveling their characters and weapons.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Red-Feathered Branchsword Talisman, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to,

Encounter the Deathbird in Liurnia of the Lakes, between the Boilprawn Shack and a gazebo. The gazebo is where players encounter Rya, Volcano Manor’s scout, and on doing her quest, they will eventually get an invite to the Volcano manor, which is one of the many ways that players will be able to meke their way into the Altus Plateau.

It’s important to note here, that the players will only be able to encounter the enemy at night. Since fieldbosses like the Deathbirds as well as the Night Cavalry only appear after sundown, the Tarnished will probably go toe-to-toe with this enemy if they explore this part of Liurnia at night.

From the location of the fight, the nearest Site of Grace will be the Scenic Isle where players will run into Patches, that is if they had spared him in an earlier encounter in one of Limgrave’s dungeons. From here they will need to make their way to a large rubble chunk at night where there are multiple Rune fragments, and the Deathbird will drop onto them as soon as they approach the location.

The Deathbird can indeed be a tough fight based on the sort of build that the player is going for and the amount of Runes that they have invested in their primary stats. The Peck Grab and the slam attack are two of the most threatening movesets in the enemy’s arsenal, and as long as players are avoiding these, the Deathbird can be made qute manageable.

Upon defeating the field boss, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be automatically rewarded with the Red-Feathered Branchsword Talisman.

The Red-Feathered Branchsword Talisman functions exactly like how the Red Tearstone Ring would work in previous Dark Souls titles. It’s quite a handy Talisman to have, especially for speedrunners, and the damage buff it gets scales and stacks additionally with similar effects.

