Soulsborne data miner shows how just tall the Erdtree is in Elden Ring, calls it “absurdly large”

Elden Ring players have been quite curious about how large and tall some of the structures, characters, and enemy mobs are in the RPG ever since its launch. Some even fancied just how tall the Erdtree actually is in the game in terms of real-life proportions, as it is not just the most notable landmark but also the biggest structure in the game.

Fortunately, Soulsborne modder and data miner Zullie the Witch took it upon them to satiate community curiosity and measure the total length of the Erdtree.

In their recent video, the data miner talked about some findings and their process to measure the largest thing in the game.

Zullie explained:

“At the base, we could measure from where it meets the ground, but the trunk continues for hundreds of meters below. The trunk also abruptly cuts off at the tree's peak, but it's naturally crowned by many branches that extend farther up.”

When it comes to measurements, the data miner took the length from the base beneath the overworld to the very tip of its tallest branch. Upon doing so, Zullie concluded that the tree's total height is approximately 5,048 meters or 16,562 feet.

When comparing this to objects and structures from real life, the Erdtree is even taller than Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, sitting at 4,808 m or 15,773 ft.

The Elden Ring Erdtree is significantly taller than the Alps

Zullie @ZullieTheWitch You know what's really worrying about the potential size of the Erdtree compared to how it looks ingame? This would represent potentially a couple thousand additional meters added to its height. You know what's really worrying about the potential size of the Erdtree compared to how it looks ingame? This would represent potentially a couple thousand additional meters added to its height. https://t.co/5xoAnbYs0U

Zullie also pointed out that the size of the Erdtree will be this impressive only when its overall length is calculated from the very tip of its roots.

However, if the tree is measured from where it emerges from the ground, it will not be exactly taller than the Alps, as it will be sitting at 4,452 meters or 14,606 feet. However, it will still be more elevated than some of the biggest and tallest structures in the real world.

When talking a bit about their methodology and why Zullie took the time to measure the Erdtree in Elden Ring, the data miner said:

“The engine that Elden Ring, and most of From Softwares games, is built with uses meters as the default unit of measurement for in-game coordinate data, so measuring the height or length of something is as simple as recording the coordinates at both ends.”

Zullie @ZullieTheWitch



youtu.be/tjDd2q2fcAw The Erdtree looms over the entirety of the Lands Between, and to make sure it stands out, they made it so large that it dwarfs the largest structure in human history five times over. The Erdtree looms over the entirety of the Lands Between, and to make sure it stands out, they made it so large that it dwarfs the largest structure in human history five times over.youtu.be/tjDd2q2fcAw

Zullie continued:

“A number I saw commonly referenced for the Erdtree was 570 meters, nearly 1/10th the actual size. The source was a Reddit post made from speculative calculations before the game was even released. Hopefully, this helps convey how absurdly large the thing truly is.”

The Lands Between has a lot of secrets that players are yet to explore, and data-mined information like this adds a new flavor to exploration and helps users appreciate the amount of effort Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team put into designing the world of the game.

