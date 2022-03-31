Soulsborne dataminer shows how overtuned bleed dogs are in Elden Ring, can do 11,000 damage in one attack animation

Exploration in Elden Ring can often be an incredibly frustrating experience for many, and players often have to fight through some of the most dangerous locales in the Lands Between.

From poison swamps to crab-infested lakes and forests to having steroid-injected bears, there is a lot that the Tarnished will have to conquer in the game to ultimately reach the final boss.

To make matters worse, there seems to be a new bug in the title where the bleed dogs in Caelid and other map parts seem to be doing 11,000 points of damage in just one attack animation.

The bug was recently showcased by SoulsBorne dataminer and modder Zullie, the Witch in a video, where the community member portrayed how these dogs have been doing five times the amount of damage to a player’s HP when their vigor is capped out at 99.

To put it further into context, this is 11 times the damage that Starsourge Radahn does with his most potent attack. According to Zullie, the bleed dogs are very much overtuned in Elden Ring because of how the game determines whether an enemy attack hits the player or not.

Enemy data share leading to bleed dogs bug in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING See what critics are saying about #ELDENRING . May their grace guide you, Tarnished. See what critics are saying about #ELDENRING. May their grace guide you, Tarnished. https://t.co/qGi8pNGZG7

Zullie goes into a lot of depth as to why the bleed dogs seem to be doing these ridiculous levels of damage to players from time to time.

The dataminer explains that enemies in Elden Ring share animation data for efficiency; hence, instead of having unique moves for every slight variation of a character in the game, many of them, like the dogs and horses, use the same animation.

However, for the dogs in the game, the bleed dogs come in two specific sizes, and when either variant of the dog attacks the player, the game then looks to determine which one it was and makes it deal the appropriate amount of damage to the Elden Ring Tarnished.

Image via Zullie the Witch

The reason for doing this is that once players are hit, they don’t take secondary damage to their HP in the same attack animation.

However, the bug in the case of the bleed dogs made the game erase the data of choice instead; as a result, the hitbox was making the decision over and over for every single frame that the player was within.

The modder stated:

"Fun fact, that 11,640 damage is before counting the blood loss, which will vary wildly depending on your HP, since it's percentage based. The exact reason why the game clears the attack array when the small dog does that one specific attack is owed to some complicated interactions with the behavior data for the various dog enemies, which would've taken quite a bit longer to explain."

Adding to the information, the modder stated:

"Simply put, it's caused by the small dog's behavior data being unable to account for the large attack correctly, so the game mistakenly thinks there's no valid attack in the array and clears it. If the small dog data were moved to a new index, it would see the invalid attack data in index 0, but notice the still valid attack data in index 1 and not clear the array."

This meant that not only was the Tarnished getting hit by the base DPS of the attack, but the bleed status was also processing multiple times, leading to a max tick of 11,000 damage per hit.

To fix the problem, Zullie suggests not wiping the data for the choice every time Elden Ring decides on the hitbox and the damage dealt. In that way, for every instance, the bleed dog will not be hitting as hard as 11,000 points of damage in every run.

Image via Zullie the Witch

This is not the first time a bug like this has been noticed in a FromSoftware title. In Dark Souls 2, weapon durability had a glitch where it got tied to the frame rate that players were getting.

Hopefully, FromSoftware will be able to develop a solution to this in the upcoming update and patch the issue out altogether.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha