How to obtain Gravel Stone Seal that buffs Dragon Cult Incantations in Elden Ring 

Faith-based Spells and Incantations are some of the most powerful tools in Elden Ring. With so much variety, the Tarnished can choose to be anything they want, from a pyromancer to a lightning spammer who deals with nothing but bolts and thunder.
Lightning-related Incantations have some of the highest DPS in the RPG. They are quite popular amongst players who have been putting a good deal of runes into Faith.
However, Elden Ring allows players to boost their lightning skills even more with the help of a Sacred Seal.
The Gravel Stone Seal is one of the most coveted weapons in Elden Ring, especially for those who love using lightning and Dragon Cult Incantations. It gives a straight-up 15% percent boost to these spells, making it a great weapon to have for both PvE and PvP.
However, players are finding it a bit difficult to come across the weapon in the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still struggling to obtain the seal.
Obtaining the Gravel Stone Seal in Elden Ring
The Tarnished will not be able to get their hands on the Gravel Stone Seal early in the game.
Much like some of the more powerful items in the game, the Gravel Stone Seal is locked away behind late-game progression. Players will not be able to obtain it before they reach Leyndell, Royal Capital.
Hence, the Gravel Stone Seal is something that players recommend for an NG+ run and for PvP. To get their hands on it, players will need to follow these steps:
- Players need to make their way to Leyndell, Royal Capital. However, to do so, the Tarnished will first need to unlock the Altus Plateau area of the Lands Between. Primarily, there are two ways that the Tarnished will be able to reach the new region. The first is by activating the Grand Lift of Dectus. The second is by going through Magma Wyrm Makar, who is the boss in the dungeon to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes.
- To activate the lift, players will be required to piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. This is the recommended method for players who are under-leveled and have not put too many runes into their stats.
- From Altus Plateau, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way to the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace, which is to the north. They should then go along the walkway till they reach a ledge. They will notice an entrance to the Fortified Manor.
- After dropping down, the Tarnished will be required to head over to the direction where they will encounter two Leyndell knights, one with a spear and the other with a bow. It’s important to take the ranged user out first in this scenario.
- The Giant Stone Seal will drop as a reward for taking out the Leyndell Knight wielding the shield. It is one of the easier seals to get in Elden Ring’s late game, as the player is not required to take out a difficult boss or solve a complicated puzzle to get their hands on it.
The Gravel Stone Seal is incredibly powerful when wielding Dragon Cult incantations. It can give a 343 damage boost when the weapon is taken to +25 with 99 points in both Strength and Faith.
The item enhances the damage of the following spells in Elden Ring:
- Ancient Dragons' Lightning Spear
- Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike
- Dragonbolt Blessing
- Electrify Armament
- Honed Bolt
- Frozen Lightning Spear
- Lightning Spear
- Lightning Strike
This possibly also includes:
- Fortissax's Lightning Spear
- Lansseax's Glaive
- Vyke's Dragonbolt
- Death Lightning