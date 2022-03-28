How to obtain Celestial Dew that negates NPC aggro and even revives them in Elden Ring

Much like in the previous Soulsborne titles, Elden Ring NPCs will not take it likely if players come at them with the pointy end of the sword. After hitting them a couple of times, they will become aggressive towards the players and try to kill them at all costs. At this point, resting at a Site of Grace will not reset the NPC, and players will not be able to interact with them for longer.

While killing off some of the NPCs in the Lands Between is not going to affect the Tarnished too much, accidentally drawing aggro from the Blacksmith and the merchants is a recipe for disaster, at least for those who have just started the game.

Fortunately, Elden Ring allows for absolution. Players will be able to negate any NPC aggro that they might have accidentally drawn or even revive the ones they might have killed off on their journey.

To gain Absolution from the Church of Vows, players will need to get their hands on Celestial Dew, which many in the community are finding rather hard to come across. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with that.

Obtaining Celestial Dew in Elden Ring

There are usually two ways by which players will be able to go about obtaining Celestial Dew in Elden Ring. One is by looting items through exploration, and the other would be to straight-up buy one from a merchant in the game.

However, there is only one merchant and one NPC who sell the Celestial Dew in the game, and they are:

The Nomadic Merchant present in Ainsel River: He will charge 7,500 runes for the item.

Pidia, Carian Servant at Caria Manor. She will charge 5,000 runes to purchase this.

In the form of treasure and loot, a Celestial Dew can be found in the following places:

Uhl Palace Ruins: The Elden Ring Tarnished will find the item on a corpse that will be hanging off the ledge overlooking the palace ruins.

The Elden Ring Tarnished will find the item on a corpse that will be hanging off the ledge overlooking the palace ruins. Nokron, Eternal City: Players will need to make their way to the very bottom of the ruin inside Nokron, where they will find a Celestial Dew.

Players will need to make their way to the very bottom of the ruin inside Nokron, where they will find a Celestial Dew. Night's Sacred Ground: This one can be a bit tricky to get, and many players often run past it. In the Night’s Sacred ground players will need to keep an eye out for a corpse present at the side of the road, who will be carrying the item.

This one can be a bit tricky to get, and many players often run past it. In the Night’s Sacred ground players will need to keep an eye out for a corpse present at the side of the road, who will be carrying the item. Nokstella, Eternal City: For the Nokstella Celestial Dew, all the Tarnished will need to do is make their way to the ruins inside the Eternal City.

As mentioned, the Celestial Dew is an incredibly important item for those who have accidentally aggroed an NPC or killed them.

To use the Dew, players will need to make their way to the Church of Vows, which is present to the east of Liurnia of the Lakes. There they will meet a giant turtle called Miriel, who will teach them about more incantations, give some more exposition about the history of the Lands Between, and even tell the Tarnished how they can gain absolution from angered NPCs.

After getting their hands on a Celestial Dew, all players will need to do is walk over to the fountain present in the Church of Vows and select the Absolution option. The interaction will consume one Celestial Dew from the player’s inventory, and all NPC aggro and NPC deaths will be negated as a result.

