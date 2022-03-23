Where to find the Nomadic Merchant’s armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has an exhausting list of armor and weapons for players to obtain. With so many armor sets available in the game, some are bound to be better than others.

The Nomadic Merchant’s Armor set doesn’t do anything particularly special. However, it’s worth having for the sake of collection and lore.

Elden Ring players who want the armor set can head over to Leyndell to obtain it.

Where to locate the Nomadic Merchant’s armor set in Leyndell, Royal Capital, in Elden Ring

Locating and looting the Nomadic Merchant’s set in Elden Ring means stepping foot in Leyndell, Royal Capital and, by extension, Altus Plateau.

To access Altus Plateau, you can activate the Lift of Dectus or defeat Magma Wyrm Makar located on the secret path via Ruin-Strewn Precipice. Either way, you’re heading east to the city of Leyndell.

From the Hermit Merchant’s Shack Site of Grace, follow the path that leads east, past the minor Erdtree. Keep going until you see a cliff.

There, you will see the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss. After defeating him, cross the bridge to access the Capital Rampart Site of Grace.

Now make your way into the Royal Capital until you reach the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. It is made accessible shortly after you reach the streets of the capital.

Go down the steps, past the metal gates, and make a left. Turn right at the railing and hug it. Jump onto the roof of the third building to your left. Jump off the roof, then climb into the nearby well.

Traverse the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds until you reach the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace. This is located just outside Mohg, the Omen’s boss arena. He’ll need to be defeated to reach the Nomadic Merchant’s set.

Upon Mohg, the Omen’s death, go over to the chest located at the end of the room. The wall behind the chest is an illusionary wall.

In the catacombs below, you will find an aggressive, wandering merchant and a tent nearby. Stand by the tent so that the merchant casts his madness spell to destroy it.

Under the rubble is a corpse with the Nomadic Merchant’s set. You can then obtain the set, which includes a hat, chest piece, and leg armor.

