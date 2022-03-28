How to obtain the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman in Elden Ring

When it comes to boosting one’s stats in combat, Elden Ring offers the Tarnished a variety of ways to make their playstyle more effective. So if a player wants to rely heavily on damage over time (DoT) effects such as Poison or Scarlet Rot, then there is one particular Talisman in the game that makes such playstyles incredibly versatile and rewarding.

The Kindred of Rot's Exultation Talisman is highly sought-after by those who like to inflict poison and rot on their enemies. The item, when adorned, gives a significant boost to attack damage when an enemy gets inflicted by one of these status effects in their vicinity.

The talisman allows one to craft the perfect setup for those who want to improve their DPS in difficult encounters while, at the same time, slowly chipping away at the enemy’s health.

Being a highly coveted talisman, the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation is not something that the Elden Ring community is having an easy time obtaining. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out and make it significantly easier to get their hands on the talisman.

Obtaining the Kindred of Rot's Exultation Talisman in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, those who wish to obtain the talisman early on in Elden Ring will need to wait some time to get their hands on the item. The Kindred of Rot’s Exultation is not present in the opening area of Limgrave or even in the Liurnia of the Lakes area of the Lands Between.

Players will have to reach Altus Plateau and reach Mt. Gelmir to get their hands on the item. Hence, to obtain the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman, the Tarnished will need to:

Make their way to Altus Plateau, and one will be able to do that in a few ways. For players who are under levelled for the area, but wish to get their hands on the item as soon as possible, they will be able to reach Altus Plateau by activating the Grand Lift of Dectus, after piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion.

The secondary and more time-consuming way will be to reach the area after defeating the Magma Wyrm Makar, a final boss of the dungeon towards the north of Liurnia of the Lakes. After getting past him, players will automatically reach Altus Plateau.

After reaching Altus Plateau, players will then need to make their way to Mt. Gelmir which is present on the Northeast of the Volcano Manor area, near the Minor Erdtree. From there, they must head to Seethewater Cave, and activate its Site of Grace.

After reaching the new dungeon, the Elden Ring Tarnished must now seek to clear the area and beat the final boss, Kindred of the Rot. While the dungeon itself is not exactly a tough one to complete, as long as players have invested a good deal of runes in leveling their characters, the boss fight itself can be extremely frustrating.

The Kindred of the Rot fight can be pretty difficult depending on the particular build that a player has gone for especially because these are twins that the Tarnished will have to fight. However, it can be made relatively easier by using summons which can divert the attention of one of the twins, and players will be able to focus and take down one while the other is busy.

After taking them down, the Tarnished will automatically be awarded with the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman.

As mentioned, the Talisman is a must-have for players who are going for a build that relies heavily on damage over time effects. The item, then slotted into the build, will grant players a 20 percent increase in damage for about 20 seconds whenever an enemy in the vicinity is inflicted by either Poison or Scarlet Rot.

Hence, this is the perfect item for rangers and those who often coat their weapons and arrows with poison and rot buffs. Damage over time effects can be significantly useful in many difficult encounters in the game, and this Talisman is certainly a cherry on top, since it synergizes extremely well with the effect.

