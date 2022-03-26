Top 5 straight swords in Elden Ring and where to find them

Straight swords are arguably some of the most simple weapons in Elden Ring. Many of these can be obtained early in the game, and players usually let go of the same once they find something better to use.

However, it is important to consider that not every straight sword is bad. In fact, these weapons provide the most balance in terms of damage dealt and ease of usage.

Elden Ring has a few of these weapons that players can consider using till very late in the game. Obviously, there are better options in other categories, but if someone does enjoy a simple straight sword, they will not be disappointed with the options that the game has to offer.

Every straight sword that Elden Ring players should consider chasing

1) Lordsworn's Straight Sword

The Lordsworn's Straight Sword is quite good at inflicting bleed and frost (Image via Elden Ring)

This is a weapon that players will often get within the first hour of their journey through Elden Ring. However, this weapon has the strength needed to carry players through to the very end of the game.

This is because the weapon hits hard once upgraded. When infused with bleed or frost, the weapon is able to proc those status effects quite effectively, making it one of the candidates for end-game content.

Location: Obtained from Noble Soldier in Gatefront Ruins.

2) Sword of St. Trina

Sword of St. Trina is a gimmicky weapon good for PVP (Image via YouTube/Steelovsky)

This is definitely one of the most unique weapons in the entire game. The whole purpose of this straight sword is to put enemies to sleep. Obviously, the scaling is not that good, and it does not work well in PVE.

However, the gimmick is extremely strong in PVP, and if players combine this weapon with something else then the sleep effect can work wonders. There is no doubt that this weapon is the best for making players frustrated in PVP.

Location: Obtained at the Foresaken Ruins.

3) Noble's Slender Sword

Noble's Slender Sword is a powerful weapon meant for dexterity builds (Image via YouTube/Eivor Gaming)

There are times in the game when the question of the best often comes down to preference. Some players prefer strength builds, and some prefer dexterity-based builds.

In the case of Noble's Slender Sword, the exact same ideology comes to light. If players are looking to build for dexterity, then this is probably the best option among straight swords.

Noble's Slender Sword obtains 'A' scaling upon enhancing dexterity, which is definitely something that cannot be ignored. While it can never compete with the likes of Uchigatana in the dexterity department, it is a good alternative for straight sword fanatics.

Location: Can be obtained from Wandering Nobles in Limgrave and Raya Lucaria Academy.

4) Warhawk's Talon

Warhawk's Talon functions very well with bleed status effect builds (Image via YouTube/Eivor Gaming)

This is another really good dexterity-based straight sword that players can use in the game. This weapon, however, functions a bit differently from the Noble's Slender Sword.

In terms of raw damage output through dexterity scaling, the Warhawk's Talon will lose out. However, if players are looking for bleed status effect infusion, then this weapon is definitely the best in the straight sword category.

The heavy attack of this weapon can help inflict bleed very fast (needs to be infused), making it a really good option for certain niche builds.

Location: Obtained from Bladed Talon Eagles at Stormveil Castle.

5) Longsword

The Longsword is arguably the most reliable weapon in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

The Longsword is arguably the simplest weapon that players can obtain within the game. However, it is also a reliable weapon that is more than enough to clear the main story of Elden Ring.

The weapon has really good damage output once upgraded, and it can work with a variety of builds such as Keen, Quality, and Strength. Apart from that, the Longsword can be infused with a variety of Ashes of War, making it a jack-of-all-trades weapon in the game.

Location: Starting weapon of Vagabond class, can be obtained from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold.

