How to obtain the Golden Vow Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring

Incantations and spells can offer a great deal of quality of life to the Elden Ring Tarnished when they are out exploring some of the more difficult areas in the Lands Between. Incantations can be great supportive skills that players can use to buff their characters, in various ways.

One of the most reliable, and sought-after support incantations is the Golden Vow, which is an Erdtree Incantation, that allows the player and nearby allies to get a straight-up 15% boost to attack power, along with a 10% increase to damage negation when used.

The effect stays for 80 seconds, and utilizes 47 FP, with a 25 Faith requirement, which is quite low compared to the amount of utility that it brings to the table.

Additionally, the incantation stacks with other buffs as well, and its effects can be further enhanced with gear like the Old Lord’s Talisman. This item will be able to increase the duration of the spell’s effects by 24 seconds.

However, the incantation itself is something that players are having quite a rough time getting their hands on. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Golden Vow Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, players will not be able to get their hands on the Golden Vow very early on in the game, as the item is present on Mt. Gelmir. To reach it, they will first need to gain access to Altus Plateau.

The item is present on a corpse in the Corpse-Stench Shack and all players will need to do is interact with it to get the incantation. It was one of the easier spells to get in the game, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will not be required to go toe-to-toe with a difficult boss to get their hands on it.

Hence, to acquire the incantation, players will first need to,

Gain access to Altus Plateau. The Tarnished will be able to do it in two primary ways. The first one, and the more recommended one will be to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. The second way will be through the dungeon present towards the north of Liurnia of the Lakes, where they will have to beat the boss magma Wyrm Makar to gain access to the area.

From the Grand Lift of Dectus, the Elden Ring Tarnished are required to make their way north towards the Old Altus Tunnel, until they come across a Spiritspring Jump. They will have to leap onto the ridge, and above it they will find another jump, which will lead to the Bridge of Iniquity.

After crossing the bridge, they will need to continue up the slope until they reach a small village with a lot of Abductor Virgins. Players must ride past them till they reach the Corpse-Stench Shack. Enrtering the area for the first time will start an invasion, and the Tarnished will be forced to dismount to face off against Anastasia the Tarnished-Eater.

Anastasia will drop the Butchering Knife upon being defeated, and players can then enter the Corpse-Stench Shack to get their hands on the Golden Vow Incantation.

An alternate method of reaching the shack will be to go through Volcano Mano. Players will be able to reach it by either getting kidnapped their by the Abductor Virgin present in the Academy of Raya Lucaria or get a direct invitation there. However, either of these methods are not recommended.

While an extremely powerful incantation, the Golden Vow is particularly more useful in Elden Ring's PvE than it is in PvP. During player invasions, the spell is heavily nerfed and drops to 7.5% attack buff instead of the 15% that it would notmally get, and the damage negation is also decreased to 5% when facing other players.

The effect stacks with other damage bonus skills, and is versatile enough to fit into a variety of builds as it buffs casting as well as all melee damage.

