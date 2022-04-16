How to obtain Siluria’s Tree, the Great Spear that creates a Holy Wind vortex in Elden Ring

Spears are some of the most versatile weapons in Elden Ring. While they are traditionally more single-target focuse, and deal thrust damage, there are some in the game which come with incredible AoE attacks.

One such spear in the RPG is Siluria’s Tree Great Spear, which comes with an insane amount of damage and can make quick work of some of the more difficult encounters in the game.

However, the weapon’s base stats are not what attracts players so much to it, as it’s the unique skill that is the most valuable aspect of the spear. Siluria’s Tree’s weapon art is called Siluria’s Woe. It allows the tarnished to thrust the treespear in a spiraling motion while surrounding it in a vortex of wind.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Faith in the Golden Order is not the only faith that can reshape the world. Faith in the Golden Order is not the only faith that can reshape the world. #ELDENRING https://t.co/nw8gOdvI0o

Additionally, charging the attack will increase its damage and impact, thereby granting it the power to blow away enemies and and fire the tornado forward as well.

The weapon is a bit difficult to come across as it’s locked behind a side questline progression. Hence, today’s guide will look to help players who are struggling with getting Siluria’s Tree in Elden Ring.

Obtaining Siluria’s Tree in Elden Ring

Siluria’s Tree is a bit hard to come by for players as to get to the item players will need to gain access to Deeproot Depths, which is an optional area in the Lands Between, and can only be accessed if players are following Ranni, the Witch’s questline.

To reach it, they will first need to unlock Nokron, the Eternal City, and only though here will they finally be able to make their way to the Deeproot Depths.

Hence, to be able to get their hands on Siluria’s Tree, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to,

Accept Ranni’s quest and then make their way to Redmane Castle in east Caelid. There they will be required to encounter and defeat Starscourge Radahn who is considered to be one of the hardest optional bosses in the game. After beating Radhan, there will be a small cutscene, where a star will be shown to be plummeting on to the land somewhere in east Limgrave.

Players must now make their way to Fort Haight, where in front they will see large hole in the ground. Dropping down into it, and then platforming across a few structures and enemies they will eventually reach Nokron, the Eternal City. After exploring, they will eventually reach the Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace near a lot of jellyfish spirit.

From there, after platforming a bit more, they will need to go past two Crucible Knights, and reach the Valiant Gargoyle duo bossfight. This encounter can be a bit difficult to manage, based on the player’s build, however, a good summon can make things significantly easier. After defeating them, players can then interact with a coffin located near the waterfall, as a result of which, they will be automatically transported to the Deeproot Depths.

Players will then reach the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace, newar which will an Erdtree Avatar which will drop the Staff of the Avatar upon being defeated. After going a bit further in the map, the Elden Ring Tarnished will soon come upon the Crucible Knight Siluria encounter.

The Crucible Knight Siluria fight is another tough one, and players are advised to be well prepared before taking the fight head on. The enemy hits like a truck and can one-shot the Tarnished if they are not careful. Upon defeating it, players will automatically be able to get their hands on Siluria’s Tree as a reward.

With 27 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 20 Faith requirement, Siluria’s Tree scales off incredibly well with both Strength and Faith. It’s considered to be one of the best melee weapons in the game foe dealing holy damage, and is highly-sought after by those who are going for a more Paladin sort of a build.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan